Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.17K Followers

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call May 11, 2023 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher O’Reilly - Global Head of IR & Global Finance

Christophe Weber - President, CEO & Representative Director

Andrew Plump - President of Research & Development and Representative Director

Constantine Saroukos - CFO & Representative Director

Julie Kim - President of the U.S. Business Unit & U.S. Country Head

Giles Platford - President of the Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit

Ramona Sequeira - President of Global Portfolio Division

Conference Call Participants

Yamaguchi-san - Citigroup

Tony Ren - Macquarie

Mamegano-san - BofA Securities

Muraoka-san - Morgan Stanley

Michael Nedelcovych - TD Cowen

Miki Sogi - Bernstein

Christopher O’Reilly

Thank you very much for joining FY 2022 earnings announcement of Takeda. I will serve as MC, Head of IR. My name is O’Reilly. [Operator Instructions]

Before starting, I would like to remind everyone that we will be discussing forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed today. The factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and in other SEC filings. Please also refer to the important notice on Page 2 of the presentation. Regarding forward-looking statements and our non-IFRS financial measures, which will be discussed during this call, definition of our non-IFRS measures and reconciliations risk comparable IFRS measures are included in the appendix to the presentation.

Now let’s move to the presentations. President and CEO, Christophe Weber; and R&D President, Andy Plump; CFO, Costa Saroukos, will provide you with a presentation, then we will have Q&A session. Let’s start.

Christophe Weber

Thank you, Chris. Thank you, everyone, for joining us today. It’s a great pleasure to be with you. Fiscal year 2022 has been a

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.