Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

A Continued Focus On Fixed Income Vs. Equities

Franklin Templeton Investments profile picture
Franklin Templeton Investments
4.03K Followers

Summary

  • Although the Fed’s interest-rate hikes are starting to take effect, inflation remains sticky, and we expect the Fed will likely need more time to see how economic conditions evolve before it starts cutting rates.
  • Higher interest rates have led to recent bank failures and tighter lending conditions, which is helping the Fed achieve its inflation target, but is not reflective of the banking sector as a whole.
  • We favor a 60/40 allocation, with a tilt toward fixed income over equity. We may further the shift toward fixed income incrementally as we find opportunities, particularly in investment-grade credit.
  • In this uncertain environment, we are cautious about equities and believe that broad exposure to different sectors is important.

Fixed Money Income

meshaphoto

By, Edward D. Perks, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Franklin Income Investors

The longer-term risks of sticky inflation, monetary policy changes and slowing economic growth continue to challenge the markets. Within this uncertain backdrop, Franklin Income Investors’ Ed Perks shares his latest outlook

banking stress impacting rate expectations

tightening financial conditions

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton Investments profile picture
Franklin Templeton Investments
4.03K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management solutions managed by its Franklin, Templeton, Mutual Series, Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management and K2 investment teams. The San Mateo, CA-based company has more than 65 years of investment experience and over $908 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2014. For more information, please call 1-800/DIAL BEN® or visit franklinresources.com.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.