Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 10:54 PM ETApplied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.17K Followers

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Q2 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sanjay Hurry - Head of Investor Relations

Beth Jantzen - Chief Financial Officer

James Hayward - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason McCarthy - Maxim Group

Yi Chen - H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Applied DNA Sciences Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results. All parties will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. Please note today's event is being recorded.

And now I'd like to turn the conference over to Sanjay Hurry, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sanjay Hurry

Thank you, Keith. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Applied DNA's conference call to discuss our second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results. You can access the press release that was issued after market closed today, as well as the slide presentation accompanying this call on the Investor Relations section of our corporate website.

Speaking on the call today are Dr. James Hayward, our Chairman, President and CEO; and Beth Jantzen, our CFO. Clay Shorrock, our Chief Legal Officer and Head of Business Development, will also be available to answer questions on the Q&A portion of this call.

Before we begin, please note that some of the information you will hear today during our discussion may consist of forward-looking statements. I refer you to slide 2 of the presentation and to our Form 10-Q filed a short while ago for important risk factors that could cause the company's actual performance and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information provided on this call as a result of new information or future results or developments.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.