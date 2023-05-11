Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGXT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCQB:IGXT) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 11, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Kilmer - Investor Relations

Horst Zerbe - Chief Executive Officer

Andre Godin - President and Chief Financial Officer

David Kideckel - Head-Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances

Frank Pietrantonio - Director-Clinical Research

Tommy Kenny - Vice President-Legal Affairs and Intellectual Property and General Counsel

Dwight Gorham - Newly Appointed President and CEO

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the IntelGenx First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Stephen Kilmer. You may begin.

Stephen Kilmer

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's call. With me on the line are Dr. Horst Zerbe, IntelGenx's President and Former CEO; Dwight Gorha, newly appointed CEO, Andre Godin, our President and CFO, Dr. David Kideckel, Company's Head of Corporate and Strategic Alliances, Dr. Frank Pietrantonio, our Director of Clinical Research; and Tommy Kenny, our Senior Vice President and General Counsel.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that all amounts mentioned today are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise mentioned. And today's call may contain forward-looking information that represents our expectations as of today and accordingly, are subject to change. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by U.S. and Canadian securities laws.

A number of assumptions were made by us in preparing these forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, and results may differ materially. Details on these risks and assumptions can be found in our filings with the U.S. and Canadian securities commissions.

I'd now like to turn

