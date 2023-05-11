Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TerrAscend Corp. (TRSSF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 11:03 PM ETTerrAscend Corp. (TRSSF)
TerrAscend Corp. (OTCQX:TRSSF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 11, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Wild - Executive Chairman

Ziad Ghanem - President, CEO

Keith Stauffer - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Partheniou - Stifel

Eric Des Lauriers - Craig-Hallum Capital

Matt Bottomley - Canaccord Genuity

Noel Atkinson - Clarus Securities

Andrew Semple - Echelon Capital Markets

Glenn Mattson - Ladenburg

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Stephanie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I’d like to welcome everyone to TerrAscend’s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Joining us for today’s is Jason Wild, Executive Chairman; Ziad Ghanem, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Keith Stauffer, Chief Financial Officer.

Our remarks today include forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the Company's outlook, the Company's guidance for fiscal year 2023, and estimates and assumptions relating there too and the company's expectations regarding its market opportunities is listing on our Toronto Stock Exchange, and other financial and operational matters.

Each forward-looking statements discussed in today's call is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events may differ materially from the results or timing predicted or implied by such forward-looking statements, and reported results should not be considered as an indication for future performance.

Additional information regarding these factors appears under the heading Risk Factors and Company’s Form 10-K filed earlier today with the Securities and Exchange Commission or the SEC and other periodic filings which are available at www.sec.gov and on our website at www.terrascend.com. The forward-looking statements in this call will speak only as of today's date, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.

