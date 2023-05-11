Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRNWF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 11:05 PM ETGreenlane Renewables Inc. (GRNWF), GRN:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.17K Followers

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCPK:GRNWF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Darren Seed – Incite Capital Markets

Brad Douville – President and Chief Executive Officer

Monty Balderston – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aaron MacNeil – TD Cowen

David Quezada – Raymond James

Sameer Joshi – H.C. Wainwright

Nick Boychuk – Cormark Securities

Ahmad Shaath – Beacon Securities

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Greenlane Renewables Q1 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Darren Seed. Please go ahead, sir.

Darren Seed

Thank you, operator and good afternoon. Welcome to the Greenlane Renewables First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. I'm joined today by Brad Douville, Greenlane's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Monty Balderston, Greenlane's Chief Financial Officer.

Before beginning our formal remarks, we'd like to remind listeners that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

Greenlane Renewables does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable laws. Listeners are urged to review the full discussion of risk factors in the company's annual information form, which has been filed with Canadian Securities Regulators. Lastly, while this conference call is open to the public and for the sake of brevity, questions will be prioritized for analysts.

Now I'll turn the call over to Brad.

Brad Douville

Good afternoon, and thank you everyone for participating on today's call. I'd

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.