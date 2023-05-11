Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 11:08 PM ETTMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.17K Followers

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Craig Shesky - Chief Financial Officer

Gerry Barron - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dmitry Silversteyn - Water Tower Research

Malcolm McDonald - BAML

Frank Jones - Norbury Partners

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to The Metals Company First Quarter 2023 Corporate Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the call over to your speaker, The Metals Company CFO, Craig Shesky. Please proceed.

Craig Shesky

Thank you very much. Please note that during this call, certain statements made by the company will be forward-looking and based on management’s beliefs and assumptions from information available at this time.

These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which maybe beyond our control, including those set forth in our Safe Harbor provisions for forward-looking statements that can be found at the end of our first quarter 2023 corporate update press release.

Such statements may also be found in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31st, 2022 and other reports subsequently filed with the SEC, including our upcoming 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31st, 2023. I will then provide further detail about the risks related to our business.

Additionally, please note that the company’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Our remarks today may also include non-GAAP financial measures, including with respect to free cash flows and additional

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.