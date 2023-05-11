Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Eargo, Inc. (EAR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 11:17 PM ETEargo, Inc. (EAR)
Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Nick Laudico - Chief Retail Officer

Christian Gormsen - President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Adam Laponis - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Margaret Kaczor - William Blair

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. My name is Abby, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Eargo First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded [Operator Instructions]

And I will now turn the conference over to Nick Laudico, Chief Retail Officer. You may begin.

Nick Laudico

Thanks, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Eargo first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. As a reminder, this call is being broadcast live and a digital replay will be available on our IR website. Joining me on today's call are Christian Gormsen, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Adam Laponis, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that some of the matters discussed in the conference call will contain forward-looking statements regarding future events as outlined in our press release today. We wish to caution you that such statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially. The factors that could cause actual results or events to differ include, but are not limited to, factors referenced in our press release today as well as our filings with the SEC. Before turning the call over to Christian, I want to make note that we have posted a historical GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation table on our IR website in the Events & Presentations section.

With that said, I will now turn

