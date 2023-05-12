Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Perspectives On Innovation: Sustainable Commodities

May 12, 2023 12:26 AM ETKLBAY, SROI, SROIX
Calamos Investments profile picture
Calamos Investments
381 Followers

Summary

  • Brazil is positioned to emerge as a power in a world more committed to sustainable commodity use.
  • Sustainably managed forests and plantations, wood-based products, and low-carbon electricity all play a role in moving toward a more sustainable future.
  • As sustainable commodities displace finite and toxic ones, companies, shareholders, nations and society will benefit.
  • Klabin is a clear global leader in sustainable packaging, which we believe is a long-term secular growth trend.

Recycling Products Concept. Organic Cotton Recycling Cloth. Zero Waste Materials. Environment Care, Reuse, Renewable for Sustainable Lifestyle. Recycle Icon show on Tag

BlackSalmon/iStock via Getty Images

By Jim Madden, Tony Tursich and Beth Williamson

The Calamos Sustainable Equities Team’s allocation and exposure to commodities differ from many investment managers. Most investment portfolios and the broad market indices are levered to finite commodities

klabin infographic

*Source: Klabin.com.br, and ROIC data from Klabin 4Q22 Institutional Presentation.

This article was written by

Calamos Investments profile picture
Calamos Investments
381 Followers
Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies including U.S. growth equity, global equity, convertible, multi-asset and alternatives. The firm offers strategies through separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private funds, an exchange traded fund and UCITS funds. Clients include major corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individuals, as well as the financial advisors and consultants who serve them. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in London, New York and San Francisco.  For more information, please visit www.calamos.com.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.