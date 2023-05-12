Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Homing In On Quality In Climate Investing Strategies

May 12, 2023 12:30 AM ETACM, HXL, TMRAF, TMRAY, ETHO, VEGN, NZAC, USCA, EATV, BECO, PABU, TEMP, NETZ, EMCR, CCSO, FEUS, NZRO, NZUS, FEIG, HEAT, FEDM, FEHY, FEEM
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.19K Followers

Summary

  • Concerns and action to stem global warming are decades in the making, although efforts have increased in recent years.
  • Combatting climate change goes deeper than macroeconomic policies.
  • Innovation is more important than ever to improve the environment, ensure clean water and produce enough safe food.

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach

FG Trade Latin

By Kent Hargis, PhD; David Wheeler, CFA; & Teresa Keane

Stock selection in a climate investing strategy takes more than just avoiding companies exposed to global warming risks. The process should intersect with an active search for diverse

Energy Transition Investing Has Grown

BloombergNEF and AllianceBernstein

Climate-Related Industries a Vital Source of Long-term Returns

Bernstein Research, Grand View Research, International Energy Agency, MarketsandMarkets Research, Mordor Intelligence, and AB

More Companies Committed to Low-Carbon Economy

Science Based Targets initiative and AB

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.19K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.