White Falcon Capital - Docebo: Expect 30%+ Growth, EBITDA Margins Of 20-25% In Maturity

May 11, 2023 11:50 PM ETDCBO, DCBO:CA, LMS
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
Followers

Summary

  • Docebo has #1 market share in the Learning Management Solutions software category.
  • In its initial years, Docebo grew through in-bound inquiries and without investments in S&M.
  • We believe that the business can grow 30% plus and produce EBITDA margins of 20-25% in maturity.

Training Knowledge Skill Competency

ogichobanov/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Docebo, Inc. (DCBO)

In our opinion, the two approaches are joined at the hip: Growth is always a component in the calculation of value. - Warren Buffett

DCBO

FCF

Docebo

