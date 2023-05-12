Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

January Non-OPEC Oil Production Drops

May 12, 2023 12:05 AM ETDBE, JJE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX
Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.58K Followers

Summary

  • January Non-OPEC oil production increased by 583 kb/d to 51,166 kb/d. The largest increase came from the US, 347 kb/d.
  • From February 2023 to December 2024, oil production in Non-OPEC countries is expected to increase by 1,374 kb/d.
  • The major contributors are expected to be US, Canada, Norway and Guyana. Russia is expected to provide the largest drop.

Oil stock market concept image

sankai

A guest post by Ovi

Below are a number of Crude plus Condensate (C + C) production charts, usually shortened to “oil”, for Non-OPEC countries. The charts are created from data provided by the EIA’s International Energy Statistics

Non-OPEC C + C production

Non-OPEC w/o US C + C production

Non-OPEC Oil Production Ranked by Country

Non-OPEC Oil Production Charts - Brazil

Non-OPEC Oil Production Charts - Canada

Non-OPEC Oil Production Charts - China

Non-OPEC Oil Production Charts - Kazakhstan

Non-OPEC Oil Production Charts - Mexico

Non-OPEC Oil Production Charts - Norway

Non-OPEC Oil Production Charts - Oman

Non-OPEC Oil Production Charts - Qatar

Non-OPEC Oil Production Charts - Russia

Non-OPEC Oil Production Charts - UK

US C + C production

US, Texas, Permian weekly hz oil rig count

Frac spreads

Oil production in six small but relevant countries

Combined oil production in six small but relevant countries

Oil production - Guyana

Oil production - Guyana

Oil production - Guyana

World Oil Production Ranked by Country

World Oil Production Projection

World C + C w/o US production projection

This article was written by

Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.58K Followers
Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.