Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Arhaus: Chasing The Goliath

May 12, 2023 1:03 AM ETArhaus, Inc. (ARHS)
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
372 Followers

Summary

  • Reed took the company to new heights by conducting its IPO in 2021 after 35 years of steady growth.
  • The company aimed to expand its store count to 165 by 2038, with a planned pace of 5-7 store openings per year. It grew its revenue by 54% and its operating profits by 42% in 2022.
  • Despite the company doing well in 2022, 23% of its shares were shorted.

Confrontation between David and Goliath

estt/iStock via Getty Images

Aiming Higher

Perhaps being 66 years old no longer qualifies as old in the realm of business. John Reed, along with his father, established Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS), in Cleveland, Ohio, back in 1986. After 35 years of

Brand awareness comparison

Brand awareness comparison (ARHS)

NPS score

NPS score (Comparably)

NPS score

NPS score for RH and WSM (Comparably)

Margin profile comparison

Margins comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation multiple

Valuation multiple (Seeking Alpha)

Growth comparison

Growth comparison (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
372 Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.