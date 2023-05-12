Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 12:06 AM ETPhunware, Inc. (PHUN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.17K Followers

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Russell Buyse - Chief Executive Officer

Matt Aune - Chief Financial Officer

Randall Crowder - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Darren Aftahi - ROTH MKM

Scott Buck - H.C. Wainwright

Howard Halpern - Taglich Brothers

Ed Woo - Ascendiant Capital

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Phunware's First Quarter 2023 Investor Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Joining me today are Russ Buyse, Chief Executive Officer; Randall Crowder, Chief Operating Officer; and Matt Aune, Chief Financial Officer. The format today will include prepared remarks by Russ, Matt and Randall, followed by a question-and-answer session.

As a reminder, today's discussion will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current views as of today and are based on various assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Risk Factors section of our SEC filings. Actual results may differ materially, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Additionally, the matters being discussed today may include non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is set forth in the earnings press release, which is available on the Investor Relations section on Phunware’s website at investors.phunware.com. I further encourage you to visit investors.phunware.com to access not only the earnings press release, but also the current investor presentation, SEC filings and additional collateral font wear.

At this time, I would like to turn things over to Phunware’s CEO, Russ Buyse. Sir, you may proceed.

Russell Buyse

Thank you very much, and welcome to our first quarter of 2023 investor conference call. Contextual engagement, how to interact with users where they are, when they are to enhance their experience and reach them in a potential buying moment. That is what Phunware is all about. We bring contextual engagement

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.