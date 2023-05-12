Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Market Insights From Implied Volatility

May 12, 2023 1:00 AM ETVXX, VXZ, VIXY, VIXM, UVXY, SVOL, SVXY, TVIXF
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.52K Followers

Summary

  • Market participants' expectations, as reflected in implied volatility, maybe a more accurate reflection of future price movements than past price movements.
  • When it comes to short-term moves, currencies have the most liquid short-dated volatility market.
  • When implied volatility is high, it indicates that the market is pricing in a higher degree of uncertainty or risk.

Growing bar graph

Eoneren/iStock via Getty Images

By Kostas Deslis

Implied volatility can be a useful indicator in making informed investment decisions and points to some turbulence from here.

Implied volatility measures market participants' expectations of how much an asset's price will fluctuate over

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.52K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.