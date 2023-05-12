Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 12:28 AM ETFlux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX)
SA Transcripts
Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sean Stewart - Investor Relations

Ron Dutt - Chief Executive Officer

Chuck Scheiwe - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chip Moore - EF Hutton

Matthew Galinko - Maxim Group

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Flux Power Holdings Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the call over to Sean Stewart, Financial Planning and Analyst Manager. Sean, you may proceed.

Sean Stewart

Your host today, Ron Dutt, Chief Executive Officer; and Chuck Scheiwe, Chief Financial Officer, will present results of operations for our third quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended March 31, 2023. A press release detailing these results crossed the wires this afternoon at 4:01 p.m. Eastern Time and is available on the Investor Relations section of our company’s website at fluxpower.com.

Before we begin the formal presentation, I would like to remind everyone that statements made on the call and webcast may include predictions, estimates or other information that may be considered forward-looking. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment on what the future holds, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this presentation. Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

Throughout today’s discussion, we will attempt to present some important factors relating to our business that may affect our predictions. You should also review our most recent Form

