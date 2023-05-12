Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
China Fund: Invest In China's Leading Platforms At A Steeper Than Usual Discount

May 12, 2023 1:29 AM ETChina Fund, Inc. (CHN)
JP Research
Summary

  • Following a multi-year streak of relative and absolute underperformance, the Matthews Asia-managed China Fund has seen its NAV discount widen to multi-year highs.
  • Post-reopening and with the policy backdrop for tech platforms finally turning supportive, the China Fund could outperform from here.
  • With a sizeable performance-linked tender offer also in place, there's a lot to like here for contrarians.

chinese dragon

chinaface/E+ via Getty Images

China's private sector is finally catching a break this year. Following a series of policy crackdowns over the last year or two and steep valuation de-ratings for major tech platforms like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba (

China Fund NAV Discount

China Fund

China Fund Key Facts

China Fund

China Fund Sector Allocation

China Fund

China Fund Top Holdings

China Fund

China Fund Performance

China Fund

China 2023 Earnings Growth Estimates

Refinitiv

China Fund Distribution

China Fund

JP Research
