Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Spring Brings Cautious Optimism To U.S. Housing Market

PIMCO profile picture
PIMCO
2.09K Followers

Summary

  • Although affordability remains an obstacle, recent data offer reasons to be more constructive as broader conditions still appear supportive of home prices.
  • Demand is down due to the shock in affordability after the sharp rise in mortgage rates in the past year.
  • Challenges remain. National affordability remains at its lowest level since the 1990s.

Western Colorado Residential Housing in the US both Single and Multiple Dwellings in Springtime Photo Series

eyecrave productions

Although affordability remains an obstacle, recent data offer reasons to be more constructive as broader conditions still appear supportive of home prices.

The 2023 outlook we published in January, Staying in Place The Post-Pandemic Housing Market anticipated

This article was written by

PIMCO profile picture
PIMCO
2.09K Followers
PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, we have worked relentlessly to help millions of investors pursue their objectives – regardless of shifting market conditions. As active investors, our goal is not just to find opportunities, but to create them. To this end, we remain firmly committed to the pursuit of our mission: delivering superior investment returns, solutions and service to our clients. Visit PIMCO’s blog. Subscribe To Get PIMCO Insights Delivered Directly to Your Inbox.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.