Taiwan Economy Slumps Into Recession

May 12, 2023 2:00 AM ETFLTW, EWT
Summary

  • Taiwan's export-driven economy has been hit by slumping exports, resulting in GDP contracting by 3.0% year-on-year (y/y) in the first quarter of 2023, following negative growth in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • With two consecutive quarters of negative growth recorded, Taiwan's economy has entered a technical recession.
  • A key factor driving the export slowdown has been weak demand for Taiwan's electronics exports in key global markets, notably the US, EU and mainland China.

Flag of Taiwan

CGinspiration/iStock via Getty Images

Taiwan's export-driven economy has been hit by slumping exports, resulting in GDP contracting by 3.0% year-on-year (y/y) in the first quarter of 2023, following negative growth in the fourth quarter of 2022. With two consecutive quarters of negative growth recorded, Taiwan's economy

Taiwan GDP growth rate

Taiwan GDP growth rate

S&P global Taiwan Manufacturing PMI

Taiwan Manufacturing PMI

S&P global electronics PMI

S&P global Electronics PMI output index

Global electrical and electronics industry supply shortages

