XYLD: This Fund May Outperform If A Recession Occurs

Summary

  • The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF performs best when volatility levels are elevated, this fund should outperform if a recession occurs.
  • There are multiple economic indicators that point to a recession being increasingly likely in the next 4-6 months.
  • The fund's diverse holdings limit risk to the principal, but this ETF still has enough volatility to generate solid income through selling calls.

Close-up ETF concept with quotes, timeline, percentages, charts and financial figures on a screen.

Torsten Asmus

The economic environment has changed dramatically in the last several years. With prices rising at levels consistently above 5%, interest rates going up, and signs of a recession now increasing, investing has become more difficult.

A Chart of Distributions

A Chart showing XYLD's distributions (Seeking Alpha)

A Chart of the VIX (Seeking Alpha)

I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

