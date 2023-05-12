Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 2:45 AM ETSoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY), SFTBF
SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCPK:SFTBY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Yoshimitsu Goto - Board Director and Chief Financial Officer

Kazuko Kimiwada - Senior Vice President and Head, Accounting Unit

Navneet Govil - Chief Financial Officer and Member of Executive Committee, SB Global Advisors

Conference Call Participants

Eriko Wada - Nikkei Newspaper

Kana Inagaki - Financial Times

Operator

Thank you very much for waiting everyone. Now we would like to start the SoftBank Group Corp. earnings results briefing for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. First of all, I would like to introduce today’s participants. From left, we have Yoshimitsu Goto, Board Director and CFO; Kazuko Kimiwada, Senior Vice President and Head of Accounting Unit; Navneet Govil, CFO Member of Executive Committee, SB Global Advisors and Deputy CEO, SB Investment Advisors.

Today’s briefing is live broadcast over Internet. Now I would like to invite Mr. Goto, Board Director and CFO, to present to you the earnings results and business overview. Mr. Goto, please.

Yoshimitsu Goto

Good afternoon everyone. Thank you very much for your time today. So let me dive into the summary of our fiscal year. And at the same time, I would like to give you some colors on our future strategies and so on. First, I would like to kind of look back the past 1 year. It’s been very unstable or 1 year. There are big geopolitical risk, including Russia situations, U.S. China situations, which are kind of expected status but we have not been able to see any improvements so far. And also towards the end of the fiscal year, we’ve been seeing the financial system instability, including Silicon Valley Bank, Credit Suisse and so on, which was unexpected event for all of us. But because of the change of such a big event – but at the same time, we’ve been keeping our defense mode, which actually been fully

