Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

It's The Stock Market Bears Betting On Big Fed Rate Cuts

May 12, 2023 3:53 AM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX)NDX, DJI, SPY, QQQ, DIA3 Comments
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Fed has room to pause based on an encouraging inflation outlook but is likely not in a rush to cut.
  • An aggressively dovish pivot by the Fed as soon as July would likely require an unlikely deep deterioration in the macro backdrop.
  • The soft landing scenario based on resilient economic conditions with the Fed projecting confidence may be the more bullish scenario for stocks.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Holds News Conference Following Federal Open Market Committee Meeting

Chip Somodevilla

The Fed's next step in interest rate policy continues to be intensely debated. Following what has been a historic rate hiking cycle over the past year, comments by Chairman Powell in recent meetings have opened the door for a

rates metrics

source: CME

Chart
Data by YCharts

Fed hikes

source: CME

Fed tool

source: CME

SPX metrics

source: finviz

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
17.72K Followers
Expert market insight that gets the direction right

BOOX Research is now Dan Victor, CFA

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions.

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.