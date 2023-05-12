Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Private Domestic Sector Prints A $295B Deficit In April Pointing To Down Markets In May

Summary

  • The private domestic sector balance decreased by $295+ billion in April 2023 with headwinds in all sectors.
  • Bank credit retraction was -$62+ billion as more loans were repaid or written off than were created. The four-month drop continues.
  • The seasonal pattern is downwards now into summer 2023 and probably into Xmas 2023 as well. Crowned with a Fed-induced recession.
  • The Fed's demand destruction policy has baked a recession into the economic pie for the end of this year or the beginning of next.

The purpose of this article is to examine the USA sectoral flows for April 2023 and assess the likely impact on markets as we advance into May 2023. This is pertinent, as a change in the fiscal flow rate has

US sectoral balance table for April 2023

US Treasury

US sectoral balance and the SPX

US Treasury and author calculations

US sectoral balance change rate basis

USA stock market averages

USA Federal outlays for April 2023

US Treasury and author calculations

USA Federal Budget balance and SOMA holdings

Extract from latest FOMC statement

Extract from banking report by Stanford University

G5 fiscal balance for April 2023

US unemployment GDP bank credit chart

This article was written by

My investment approach is very simple. I find countries with the highest and strongest macro-fiscal flows and low levels of private debt and invest in them using country ETFs and contract for difference (CFDs)I use functional finance and sectoral flow analysis of the national accounts of the nations I invest in. This is after the work of Professors Wynne Godley, Micheal Hudson, Steve Keen, and William Mitchell. Roger Malcolm Mitchell, Warren Mosler, Robert P Balan, and many others.One can analyze a country in seconds with four numbers as a % of GDP and these are G P X C where[G] Federal spending.[P] Non-Federal Spending.[X] Net Exports[C] CreditOne can then derive a set of accounting identities that are correct by definition.GDP = G + P + XAggregate Demand = G + P + X + C or GDP + Credit.GDP = GDIG and X are regularly reported in official national account statistics and one can work out P as follows:P = G + XAsset prices rise best where the macro-fiscal flows are strongest and where the private sector balance is highest.The 20-year land/credit cycle identified by Fred Harrison and Phillip Anderson is also a key investment framework that I take into account.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

