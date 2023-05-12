Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Pampa Energía S.A. (PAM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 2:55 AM ETPampa Energía S.A. (PAM), PPENF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.17K Followers

Pampa Energía S.A. (PAM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Margarita Chun - Chief of Investor Relations

Lida Wang - Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability

Nicolás Mindlin - Chief Financial Officer

Horacio Turri - E&P Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Lida Wang

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining our conference call. I will try to make it short and skip some parts already displaying the earnings release. So we have plenty of time for Q&A with our CFO, Mr. Nicolás Mindlin, and our special guest here, Mr. Horacio Turri, our Head of Upstream.

Let's start with the quarter's figures and go straight to the adjusted EBITDA, which amounted to $206 million in the Q1, 8% less year-on-year mainly because of Barragán old PPA. PGS' lag tariffs and higher payroll in dollar terms, upset by the addition of PPAs and a solid power dispatch, better gas and spot prices plus Transener tariff increase. However, the EBITDA increased 12% quarter-on-quarter because of the PPA additions, Transener tariff and higher liquids margins in PGS upset by soft gas sales and lower performance sales. It is worth to note that 76% of EBITDA was dollar-link as you can see in the right below, the share between electricity and oil and gas is almost even though power is leading the pipe thanks to our PPS.

CapEx in Q1 more than doubled year-on-year mainly because we keep off some new wind farm in PEPE VI plus E&P shale drilling and completion activity in preparation for the winter peak season.

Moving on to power generation as seen on Slide four, we posted an EBITDA of $108 million in Q1 down 11% year-on-year but up 26% quarter-on-quarter, mainly explained by Barragán PPA that expired in April last year. And higher labor expenses offset by the

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.