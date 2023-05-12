Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

EPOL: Polish Stocks Are Undervalued But Volatile

May 12, 2023 4:00 AM ETiShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL)
Hedge Insider profile picture
Hedge Insider
1.59K Followers

Summary

  • EPOL invests in Polish stocks.
  • I was previously wrong to take a neutral stance on Polish stocks.
  • At present, I think EPOL looks undervalued despite a recently strong performance from contemporary lows.
  • While EPOL will likely remain volatile, I see the potential for the fund to mature into higher earnings multiple and lesser volatilities.
  • I think it would be wise to limit one's exposure to Polish stocks, but the geography does look inexpensive and worth considering.

Tatra mountains with valley landscape in Poland

NiseriN/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is focused on investing in the Polish equity market. Given Poland's proximity to the Russo-Ukrainian War that escalated in early 2022 (through to present), and inflationary pressures

EPOL ETF IRR Gauge

Author's Calculations

This article was written by

Hedge Insider profile picture
Hedge Insider
1.59K Followers
Providing commentary and analysis, principally focused on global macro, foreign exchange, and equities as an asset class. Primary interests include equity investing from an international perspective, and FX fair values.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.