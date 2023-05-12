Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

XLU: Collect And Protect With Hedged Investing

Michael Thomas profile picture
Michael Thomas
423 Followers

Summary

  • There are several utility sector ETFs to choose from that vary in holding selection and weighting methodology.
  • Evidence suggests there is little benefit to multi-factor and momentum ETF schemes, at least in a positive way.
  • Despite relatively ordinary risk-adjusted performance compared to peers, XLU holds one major advantage.
  • The defensive higher equity income nature of utilities can be collected while protecting capital using a LEAPS hedging strategy.

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky.

Artur Nichiporenko

This article covers a range of utility industry sector ETFs available to investors and includes market cap weighted, equal weighted, multi-factor/alternative, and active strategies.

The utility industry group includes companies that operate within five main categories. Electric utilities focus

utility sector etf fund characteristics

Utility ETF Characteristics (Michael Thomas)

utility etf top 10 holdings

Top 10 Holdings Matrix (Michael Thomas)

utility etf risk and return comparison

Risk/Return Measurements (Morningstar, Michael Thomas)

utility etf options availability

Available Options (Michael Thomas)

xlu leaps order setup

XLU LEAPS Order (Michael Thomas)

real life leaps example using xlu

XLU Position Opened 11/22/22 (Michael Thomas)

This article was written by

Michael Thomas profile picture
Michael Thomas
423 Followers
Individual investor. Currently focusing on risk reducing portfolio strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.