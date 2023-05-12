zhengzaishuru

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has struggled for traction, as persistent weakness in the oil and gas markets hampered its recovery. Market operators are likely focusing on worsening macroeconomic conditions, despite the recent OPEC+ production cut, which lifted buying sentiments momentarily.

However, China's tepid economic recovery in April suggests it feels the effects of weak domestic industrial growth and global export conditions. As such, dip buyers who bet on a more robust economic recovery in H1CY2023 likely saw their confidence tested as underlying energy markets pulled back from their recent April highs.

Devon Energy's ability to navigate challenging oil and gas conditions in Q1 saw its free cash flow or FCF profitability fall markedly at its recent earnings release.

The company reported an FCF of $665M in FQ1, down significantly from last year's $1.3B. As such, some investors could have been disappointed, as Devon Energy announced a total dividend of $0.72, down from its previous declaration of $0.89.

Accordingly, the leading Oklahoma-based oil and gas producer reported worse-than-expected weighted average realized crude price as it suffered from the headwinds.

Natural gas (NG1:COM) prices have also hovered near their April lows as momentum buyers from 2022 disappeared after getting hammered. Underlying crude oil (CL1:COM) prices also didn't sustain a breakout after OPEC+'s announcement, suggesting that investors buying the dips now must have a high conviction of a second-half recovery in the energy markets.

Bloomberg reported that "the physical market is showing signs of weakness amid poor refining margins" as the attention of energy investors turns to persistent macro challenges.

Despite that, Devon Energy assured investors it sees value in its stock valuation as management upsized its stock authorization program by 50% to $3B (in effect until the end of 2024).

Based on DVN's most recent market cap of $30.43b, it represents nearly 10% of its market cap, as the company bought back $692M worth of shares YTD at an average cost of about $53.6.

Management reminded investors that it would carry on with its current capital return model, allowing the company to "lean into buybacks" if it observes "a dislocation versus intrinsic value."

As such, we believe it should bolster confidence in dip buyers looking to exploit the near-term negative sentiments, as the company remains confident in its low-cost assets in the Delaware Basin.

As a reminder, Devon Energy's assets in the Delaware Basin "offers the best development economics in Devon's portfolio and will be the primary growth engine for the company."

Management also highlighted that the "strong well productivity in the Delaware Basin" led to its oil production achievement in Q1, reaching 320K BOE per day.

Management is confident in its total production outlook for FY23, seeing about 650K BOE per day, just below the consensus estimates of 656.3K BOE per day. As such, it represents a production per share growth of about 9% YoY, indicating a more robust boost to its production in H2CY2023.

Some investors could have been disappointed with management's projections for Q2, as it highlighted flat sequential growth based on average daily production of 641K BOE per day. However, Devon Energy reminded investors that "momentum is expected to build," which could result in the company's "third quarter the highest production quarter of the year."

Wall Street analysts' estimates concur, seeing an average production of 663.7K BOE per day. FCF is also expected to recover above the $900M mark by FQ3, suggesting a more robust energy market in the second half.

Therefore, investors who see a momentary slowdown in H1CY2023 but not a persistent one could see an attractive opportunity in DVN at the current levels.

Our blended fair value estimate has dropped to about $60, below the $64 level we presented in our previous update.

However, we assessed that DVN is still attractively valued, with a margin of safety of almost 27%.

Still, we must caution investors that DVN's price action has moved into a medium-term downtrend but could find dip buying support at the low $40s levels.

Given its downward bias, we urge investors looking to add to consider dollar-cost averaging to improve their cost basis, leading to a better risk/reward profile.

Rating: Buy (Reiterated).

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

We Want To Hear From You

Have additional commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our thesis? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below and let us know why, and help everyone in the community to learn better!