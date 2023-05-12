Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S&P Global Investment Manager Index Reveals Risk Appetite At Survey Low In May

Summary

  • The latest S&P Global Investment Manager Index data revealed that risk sentiment rests at a survey record low in May.
  • Near-term expected returns also sit at its lowest since result collection began in October 2020.
  • Pressure on US equities is expected to further stem from political, monetary and broader US macroeconomic issues according to the monthly poll of investment managers.

Survey message in speech bubbles on blue background

Makhbubakhon Ismatova/iStock via Getty Images

The latest S&P Global Investment Manager Index data revealed that risk sentiment rests at a survey record low in May. Near-term expected returns also sit at its lowest since result collection began in October 2020.

Risk appetite index

S&P 500 index vs. expected returns index

What's driving equity market returns over the next 30 days

Sector outlook

This article was written by

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

