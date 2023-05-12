Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Is The Sun Coming Out For Cloud Stocks In H2 '23?

May 12, 2023 8:30 AM ETCLOU, SKYY, SKYY:CA, WCLD, CLDL, FCLD, SKYU, DATA:CA, TECB, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, NVDA, SNOW, DDOG, NET, ZS1 Comment
Ivana Delevska profile picture
Ivana Delevska
176 Followers

Summary

  • Takeaways from earnings reports: AWS, Azure, GCP.
  • Positioning for 2H - easy comps and AI tailwinds.
  • Mid-caps lagging mega-caps creating outsized opportunities.
Cloud computing diagram is shown on hand. Cloud technology. Data storage. Networking and internet service concept. Futuristic tone purple, neon color.

yaom

After several challenging quarters, the set-up for cloud stocks is significantly more favorable in 2H23. While flight-to-safety is providing support for the mega-cap stocks, the valuation gap is becoming difficult to ignore.

Cloud data points from earnings: not getting worse

This article was written by

Ivana Delevska profile picture
Ivana Delevska
176 Followers
Ivana Delevska is the Founder and CIO of SPEAR Invest and Portfolio Manager of the Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX).Prior to founding SPEAR, Ms. Delevska spent 10 years on the buy-side at several long/short hedge fund platforms: Tiger Management, Millennium Management, Citadel Asset Management, and 5 years on the sell-side at Deutsche Bank as a Vice President and Gordon Haskett as a Director covering Multi-Industry companies. Ms. Delevska graduated from the University of Chicago with a BA in Economics.SPEAR Invest specializes in fundamental research and investments industrial technology.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.