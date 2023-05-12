Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Prudential: Declining Investment Portfolio Could Hurt Investors

May 12, 2023 4:35 AM ETPrudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)1 Comment
Real Investments profile picture
Real Investments
1.49K Followers

Summary

  • The quarter 1 results provided a relatively glowing picture of Prudential Financial Inc.
  • Current data suggests that there will be a continued elevated level of claims.
  • Both the company’s investments in bonds and commercial mortgage-backed securities will adversely affect the company going forward.

Empty commercial business office interior space view in urban city downtown

FangXiaNuo

Preamble

Since January, I've written several articles on our current financial sector malaise. The first, published in February, forecast an imminent banking crisis. Another included an overview of the effect a slump in the value of commercial real estate is having on both the

Prudential's Fixed Maturity Assets

Fixed Maturity Securities (Prudential's Form 10-Q)

This article was written by

Real Investments profile picture
Real Investments
1.49K Followers
I have been an active trader for more years than I can remember, During that time I have gained experience in investing in just about everything; commodities, stocks, options, and an occasional flutter with futures contracts. Fortunately, I have had some success, which has enabled me to retire from the 9 – 5.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.