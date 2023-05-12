Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Douglas Emmett: Staying Away As Its Office Property Portfolio Is Underperforming

May 12, 2023 4:54 AM ETDouglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)
Callum Turcan
Callum Turcan
4.77K Followers

Summary

  • Douglas Emmett cut its quarterly dividend in December 2022 to improve its financial standing.
  • The real estate investment trust's office property portfolio is contending with major headwinds arising from the proliferation of hybrid and remote working arrangements in the US.
  • While DEI's multifamily property portfolio has been firing on all cylinders in recent years, these operations represent only a modest portion of its total property portfolio.
  • I'm staying away from the firm as Douglas Emmett is contending with headwinds beyond its control.

Empty commercial business office interior space view in urban city downtown

FangXiaNuo

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) is a real estate investment trust ['REIT'] that's self-administered and self-managed. The REIT owns office and multifamily properties in Los Angeles, California, and Honolulu, Hawaii, with an eye towards higher end real estate. After Douglas Emmett cut its dividend in

A snapshot of Douglas Emmett's same-store net operating income performance during the first quarter of 2023.

Headwinds at Douglas Emmett's office property portfolio are weighing negatively on its ability to grow its same-store net operating income. (Douglas Emmett - First Quarter of 2023 Earnings Press Release)

Douglas Emmett's balance sheet statement covering the first quarter of 2023.

Douglas Emmett has a decent cash position on hand, though its net debt load is large. (Douglas Emmett - First Quarter of 2023 Earning Press Release)

Worked as an equity analyst for several years in the USA and have been writing financial articles and analyzing publicly traded companies for more than a decade.

