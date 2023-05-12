Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BOIL: Amplified Daily Gains At Expense Of Structural Imbalances

Bashar Issa
Summary

  • BOIL offers day traders an opportunity to speculate on natural gas movements, delivering double the daily return of the underlying index.
  • Despite possible short-term gains, BOIL isn't recommended beyond speculative day trading due to the effects of leverage, compounding, and, daily rebalancing on the relative performance of BOIL and its underlying index.
  • In recent months, US natural gas production has outpaced consumption, with surplus capacity exported to international markets.

Flaming gas burners on household kitchen stove with an exchange graph of the growth in the cost of natural gas prices

marketlan

Investment Thesis

Investing in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:BOIL) can be a good way for daily traders to make money when natural gas prices are going up. It is designed to deliver double the daily return of

EIA

EIA

S&P Global via EIA

S&P Global via EIA

Baker Hughes via Tradingeconomics

Baker Hughes via Trading Economics

This article was written by

Bashar Issa
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

