Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Ichor Holdings: The Worst May Have Passed

May 12, 2023 5:17 AM ETIchor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR)
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.71K Followers

Summary

  • Ichor Holdings has updated its FY2023 outlook, which included some significant downward revisions in several areas.
  • ICHR managed to partially blunt the impact of the latest guidance by calling for a bottom, followed by a gradual recovery from the downturn.
  • The stock may be close to one, and perhaps two, support levels, according to the charts, which suggests there is probably more upside than downside out there.
  • ICHR is most likely heading sideways overall, as it has essentially done for some time now, a short-term rally notwithstanding.

Inside Bright Advanced Semiconductor Production Fab Cleanroom with Working Overhead Wafer Transfer System

SweetBunFactory

The market did not like what Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR), a supplier of fluid delivery subsystems used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, had to say in its latest report. Guidance, in particular, came in weaker than expected, leading to a downward revision of the FY2023

ICHR chart

Source: finviz.com

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.71K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.