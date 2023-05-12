Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

ImmunityBio: Anktiva Rejection Heightens Financial Urgency

May 12, 2023 5:20 AM ETImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX)4 Comments
Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
4.19K Followers

Summary

  • ImmunityBio stock dropped over 50% after the FDA issued a CRL for Anktiva, their lead product for treating BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).
  • Despite manufacturing deficiencies, the lack of additional FDA requests for preclinical studies or Phase 3 clinical trials hints at eventual approval.
  • However, the company's precarious financial position, characterized by a dwindling cash reserve and a substantial net loss of $116.5 million in Q1 2023, amplifies investor apprehension regarding potential regulatory challenges.
  • Promising results from the Quilt 3.302 study indicate that the combination of BCG and Anktiva could revolutionize treatment for high-risk NMIBC, offering higher efficacy and safety than current treatments.
  • While current regulatory uncertainty and the company's financial status present high risk, the potential market opportunity for Anktiva is significant, suggesting a "Hold" recommendation on ImmunityBio's stock until the company improves its financial standing.

Stamp Rejected isolated on white. Agreement or approval concept.

Bet_Noire

Introduction

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX), a clinical-stage biotech company, develops therapies and vaccines to combat cancers and infectious diseases by leveraging the immune system. Their broad immunotherapy platforms target both innate and adaptive immune responses to establish lasting "immunological memory" in patients. They

ImmunityBio's pipeline

ImmunityBio's pipeline (ImmunityBio 10-K)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
4.19K Followers
As a Registered Nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), I am deeply dedicated to maintaining a strong focus on biotechnology, consistently seeking to stay up-to-date with the latest treatment recommendations and market trends. This commitment is fueled by my passion for the field and further strengthened by my extensive professional experience.Having had significant interactions with patients, I possess a unique ability to detect subtle details that may be missed by individuals who lack direct clinical experience. Drawing upon my analytical skills, I am able to offer valuable insights and perspectives on biotechnology-related topics, synthesizing my extensive knowledge and experience in this field to produce comprehensive, research-driven written materials.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is intended to provide informational content only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice with regard to "Buy/Sell/Hold/Short/Long" recommendations. Any predictions made in this article regarding clinical, regulatory, and market outcomes are the author's opinions and are based on probabilities, not certainties. While the information provided aims to be factual, errors may occur, and readers should verify the information for themselves. Investing in biotech is highly volatile, risky, and speculative, so readers should conduct their own research and consider their financial situation before making any investment decisions. The author cannot be held responsible for any financial losses resulting from reliance on the information presented in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.