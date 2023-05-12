LordRunar

Investment Thesis

Although Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) serves the aluminum sector, it used a "metal price neutral" strategy to negate the effect of cyclical prices. A key metric is Conversion Revenue.

Unfortunately, there is a 0.85 correlation between Conversion Revenue and aluminum prices. This makes KALU a cyclical company. But this is caused by only one product category - GE.

Analysis and valuation of KALU based on this part-cyclical lens show that there is not enough margin of safety. Coupled with my concerns about its financial strengths, this is not an investment opportunity.

Thrust of my analysis

KALU serves the cyclical aluminum sector. To negate the price cycle effects, KALU adopted a "metal price neutral" approach. This involved several strategies such as:

…manage the risk of fluctuations in the price of aluminum through our pricing policies and use of financial derivatives… …strive to pass through the cost of certain alloys through either pricing addersor surcharge mechanisms. …enter into either hedging transactions with third parties or firm price physical contracts to minimize the impact to us of alloy price fluctuations."

Given the above, the key top-line metric is Conversion Revenue which KALU defined as Net Sales less the Hedged Cost of Alloyed Metal.

I will show that despite these "metal price neutral" efforts, part of the Conversion Revenue is correlated to aluminum prices. As such any analysis and valuation of KALU should be based on its performance over the price cycle.

For each product category, the Conversion Revenue depends on the shipment volume and unit Conversion revenue. At the same time, there has been a fundamental change in the product mix over the past 2 years.

I found that only one product category - GE - was cyclical. The others were non-cyclical.

I thus developed a financial model that considered the various product performances. Based on the model, I found that there is not enough margin of safety looking at KALU through a part-cyclical lens.

There will be a margin of safety if you value KALU based on the past 4 quarters' shipment volume and unit Conversion Revenue. But then you are ignoring that KALU is a part-cyclical company.

Cyclical sector

Aluminum is a commodity with cyclical prices as illustrated in Chart 1. While cyclical, prices were also trending up over the past 20 years. But this growth was "distorted by the 2021/2022 prices that were extraordinarily high.

If you ignore 2021/2022 and look at the 2009/10 trough to the 2020/21 trough, prices only grew at about 1% CAGR. In other words, growth in aluminum prices would not be an earnings growth driver for KALU even if it did not adopt the "metal price neutral" strategy.

Looking at Chart 1, you can see that over the past 12 years, there have been at least 2 price cycles. To get representative values over the cycle, it makes sense to consider KALU's performance from 2011 to 2022.

Chart 1: Aluminum prices (FRED)

Valuation of cyclical companies

Damodaran opined that the value of cyclical companies is often more dependent on the movement of the commodity price than on firm-specific characteristics. Valuing such companies based on their current earnings can lead to a misleading picture.

We should thus look at the "normalized" earnings over the cycle. Damodaran has suggested several ways to do this.

The first is to take a simple average of the earnings over the cycle. But if the company has grown over the years, this method will not reflect its bigger size. We have this situation with KALU due to its Alcoa Warrick acquisition in 2021.

The second is to take the current revenue and multiply it by the average profit margins over the cycle. The challenge for KALU is that it has several product categories. Each had its shipment patterns and unit Conversion Revenue.

I had to develop a financial model where the shipment volume and unit Conversion Revenue for each product can be considered. The total Conversion Revenue is the sum of the Conversion Revenues for the different products.

Performance

I considered 3 metrics when looking at how KALU had performed over the past 12 years - revenue, PAT, and gross profitability (gross profits / total assets). Refer to Chart 2.

You can see that revenue was quite "steady" for most of the time until post-2021 when there was a significant uptrend.

PAT had been declining since the mid-2010s. Note that the loss in 2015 was due to a one-off charge of USD 496 million, primarily for the Union VEBA.

While gross profitability showed an uptrend from 2011 to 2019, it declined thereafter.

Chart 2: Performance Index (Author)

To understand these patterns, I dug deeper into specific product performances.

KALU has 4 major products - Aero/HS, GE, Automotive extrusions, Others, and Packaging.

The Packaging product was relatively new resulting from the Alcoa Warrick LLC acquisition. Before the acquisition, GE and Aero/HS were the 2 largest shipment volume contributors. Refer to Chart 3.

Ignoring the Packaging products, the shipments grew only at 2.3 % CAGR from 2011 to 2022. Looking at Chart 3, you can see the decline in the Aero/HS products resulting from the pandemic.

You can see that KALU's growth was not organic. Over the past 12 years, the quantum leap in revenue was due to the acquisition of the Packaging business.

Based on its track record, I assumed that this Packaging business's organic growth would not be too different from 2.3 %.

Chart 3: Shipment by products (Author)

Unit Conversion Revenue

The dollar Conversion Revenue is a function of both the shipment volume and the conversion prices per pound. Chart 4 shows the trends in the unit Conversion Revenue.

Over the past 12 years, ignoring Others and Packaging, only the GE product unit Conversion Revenue showed some growth at 3.9 % CAGR.

Chart 4: Unit Conversion Revenue (Author)

Financial status

I also have some concerns about KALU's financial position.

As of the end of March 2023, it has a Debt Equity ratio of 1.8. However, its Current Ratio was 2.6.

Cash had reduced to USD 32 million as of the end of March 2023 from about USD 261 million a year ago.

It has been incurring negative Cash Flow from Operations for the past 3 quarters.

Its Debt would have a B rating (Fitch). I derived this based on its Mac 2023 interest coverage ratio using Damodaran synthetic rating method.

However, in its Q1 2023 Investors Presentation, the company said that it had:

Financial strength and operational flexibility to manage a potential downturn."

I must admit I have seen stronger Balance Sheets and Cash Flow Statements.

Metal Price Neutral

A fundamental part of KALU's business model is to remain neutral to the impact of fluctuations in the market price for aluminum and certain alloys.

The goal is to earn profits predominately from the conversion of aluminum into semi-fabricated mill products.

How did KALU perform? The chart below shows the Conversion Revenue vs aluminum prices over the past 12 years. There is a 0.85 correlation between them. This is significant and you cannot rule out the cyclical impact.

You should not be surprised by this as according to the 2022 Form 10k,

"… competitive dynamics may limit the amount and/or delay the timing of selling price increases to recover our increased aluminum and alloy costs, resulting in a lag…we can experience an adverse impact when aluminum and alloy prices increase and a favorable impact to us when aluminum and alloy prices decline…"

Chart 5: Link between Conversion Revenue and aluminum prices (Author)

Notes to Chart 5.

a) I converted the Conversion Revenue and aluminum prices into indices to plot them onto one chart. The index for the various years was obtained by dividing the value for each year by the respective 2011 value.

b) The aluminum prices were based on FRED Producer Price Index for sheet, plate, and foil.

When I ran a correlation analysis for each of the product categories, I found that only the GE products shipments and unit Conversion Revenue were correlated with aluminum prices. Refer to Table 1.

Table 1: Correlation with aluminum prices (Author)

This meant that in my valuation model, I would have to treat the GE products as cyclical ones. The others can be treated as non-cyclical businesses.

Valuation

I focused on 2 valuation scenarios:

Scenario 1 - Part cyclical.

Only the GE business is treated as cyclical. Its shipment volume and unit Conversion Revenue were based on the 2010 to 2022 averages.

For the rest, the unit Conversion Revenue was based on the past 4 quarters.

The shipment volume for Aero/HS was based on the 2017 to 2019 average values to reflect the pre-pandemic situation. The rest of the product's shipment volume was based on the past 2 years' averages.

Scenario 2 - Non-cyclical.

I used the past 4 quarters' average for the shipment volume and unit Conversion Revenue for all the products to represent the future performance.

The intrinsic values under these 2 scenarios are summarized in Table 2. You can see that if you assumed the current shipment volume and unit Conversion Revenue, there would be a sufficient margin of safety. But you would be ignoring the evidence that KALU is a part cyclical company.

But if you take the part cyclical perspective, there is not enough margin of safety. I am more inclined to view the performance as part cyclical.

Table 2: Summary of valuation (Author)

Valuation model

I valued KALU based on the single-stage Free Cash Flow to the Firm (FCFF) model.

Value of the operating assets of the firm = FCFF X (1 + g) / (WACC - g)

Where:

FCFF = EBIT X (1 - t) X (1 - Reinvestment rate).

EBIT = Conversion Revenue - Other mfg costs - Selling, General & Admin charges - Depreciation & Amortization.

g = growth rate. I assumed that this was 2.3 % as per the shipment volume organic growth rate. This is the fundamental growth rate = Return X Reinvestment rate

t = nominal tax rate of 25%.

Return = EBIT(1-t) / Total Capital Employed.

Total Capital Employed or TCE = Total Equity + Debt - Cash.

I then derived the Reinvestment rate from the fundamental growth rate.

WACC = weighted average cost of capital derived from the first page of a Google search for the term "KALU WACC" as summarized in Table 3.

Value of Equity = value of operating assets of the firm + Cash - Minority Interests - Debt

Table 3: WACC (Various)

Conversion Revenue

My valuation model hinges on Conversion Revenue. As such I had to break down KALU's Income Statement into the following format.

Revenue - Cost of Sales = Gross profits.

Cost of Sales = Materials + Other mfg costs.

Revenue - Materials - Other mfg costs = Gross profits.

I equate the term "Revenue - Materials" to Conversion Revenue.

Since KALU provided the Conversion Revenue data, I could then derive the Other mfg costs as = Conversion Revenue - Gross profits.

The Conversion Revenue will depend on the scenarios and was derived as shown in Table 4.

Table 4: Deriving the Conversion Revenue (Author)

Notes to Table 4.

a) Aero/HS shipment based on 2017 to 2019 pre-Covid-19 years. The shipment for the rest was based on the 2021 to 2022 average.

b) Except for GE, these were based on the past 4 quarters' unit Conversion Revenue. For GE, it was based on the 2011 to 2022 average.

d) and (e) These were the past 4 quarters' average values obtained from the Q1 2023 earnings call presentation

Sample calculation

Table 5 shows a sample calculation for the intrinsic value.

Table 5: Sample calculation of intrinsic value (Author)

Notes to Table 5.

a) Refer to Table 4.

b) Derived as described in the Conversion Revenue sub-section.

c) SGA = Selling, General & Admin charges.

d) D&A = Depreciation & Amortization (D&A)

Risks and limitations

The crux of my valuation is that part of KALU's business is cyclical. If you use the current shipment volume and unit Conversion Revenue for the cyclical portion, you would not be following Damodaran.

Having said that, you should consider the following when looking at my valuation:

Low WACC

Growth

Greenwald analysis

Small data points for Packaging products

Part of the reason for the 6.81 % WACC was because of the current high Debt Equity ratio. If you are going to look at the value over the cycle, I would argue that you should also consider the Debt Equity ratio over the cycle. The average Debt Equity from 2011 to 2022 was 0.68. This is very much lower and would result in a higher cyclical WACC. This is of course not the full story as you would only factor in the GE product business component. Nevertheless, this meant that my valuation is on the high side.

I had shown that KALU had 2.3 % organic growth. With such low growth, it would be more appropriate to value KALU based on the Earnings Power Value. This is USD 43 per share under scenario 1 and USD 79 per share under scenario 2.

According to Professor Bruce Greenwald, you can get strategic insights by comparing the Asset Value with the Earnings Power Value. In the case of KALU, its book value is USD 40 per share compared to USD 43 per share Earnings Power Value under scenario 1. Under the Greenwald analysis, the close numbers indicate that KALU is not a growth stock and should not be valued with any growth component.

Packaging products accounted for about 1/3 of the total Conversion Revenue. Unfortunately, there were only 2 years of data points available to estimate the values for scenario 1. There is not enough information to see whether this is also a cyclical operation. If it is cyclical then the current valuation is on the high side.

Taking all the above into consideration, my valuation of KALU is probably on the high side.

Conclusion

Although KALU is an aluminum company, it has tried to negate the cyclical effects via its "metal price neutral" approach. While laudable, the evidence shows that this is not working for one product category.

Its key top-line metric - Conversion Revenue - has a 0.85 correlation with aluminum prices, making it a cyclical company. Thus, any analysis and valuation should be based on its performance over the cycle.

The challenge for KALU is that it has several products, each with its one shipment and unit Conversion Revenue profile. Digging deeper, I found that only the GE product category is cyclical.

I thus developed a model that accounted for the individual products shipment volume and unit Conversion Revenue. I then use the sum-of-parts method to estimate the total Conversion Revenue.

I assumed that the GE business was a cyclical one while the rest were non-cyclical. On such a basis, I found that there is not enough margin of safety.

There is only a margin of safety if you ignore the part cyclical evidence. Why would you want to do this?