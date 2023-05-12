Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Kaiser Aluminum: The Metal Price Neutral Approach Is Not Working Fully

May 12, 2023 5:21 AM ETKaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU)
Hong Chew Eu
Summary

  • Kaiser Aluminum serves the cyclical aluminum sector. But it tries to negate the cyclical impact with its “metal price neutral” approach using Conversion Revenue as the key top-line metric.
  • There is a 0.85 correlation between Conversion Revenue and aluminum prices making KALU a cyclical company. Any analysis and valuation should be based on its performance over the cycle.
  • However, only the GE product is cyclical. To value KALU, I had to consider the various products that perform differently. I used a sum-of-parts approach to consolidate them.
  • On such a part cyclical lens, there is not enough margin of safety. There is only a margin of safety if you ignore the evidence that it is a part cyclical company.

Beverage

LordRunar

Investment Thesis

Although Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) serves the aluminum sector, it used a "metal price neutral" strategy to negate the effect of cyclical prices. A key metric is Conversion Revenue.

Unfortunately, there is a 0.85 correlation between Conversion Revenue

Aluminum prices

Chart 1: Aluminum prices (FRED)

Performance Index

Chart 2: Performance Index (Author)

Shipment by products

Chart 3: Shipment by products (Author)

Unit Conversion Revenue

Chart 4: Unit Conversion Revenue (Author)

Link between Conversion Revenue and aluminum prices

Chart 5: Link between Conversion Revenue and aluminum prices (Author)

Correlation with aluminum prices

Table 1: Correlation with aluminum prices (Author)

Summary of valuation

Table 2: Summary of valuation (Author)

WACC

Table 3: WACC (Various)

Deriving the Conversion Revenue

Table 4: Deriving the Conversion Revenue (Author)

Sample calculation of intrinsic value

Table 5: Sample calculation of intrinsic value (Author)

This article was written by

Hong Chew Eu
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

