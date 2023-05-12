MarioGuti/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I was not expecting myself to write about Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) so soon after covering it just two months ago. However, the company is down nearly 20% in less than a month and I believe pullback presents a great buying opportunity for investors. While the share price dropped after the company reported its first-quarter earnings, the results are actually very solid in my opinion. Revenue increased by double digits while profitability improved significantly thanks to better operating leverage. The management team also provided encouraging updates in regard to Bing and ChatGPT. The company's valuation remains extremely cheap and there should still be ample upside potential.

Q1 Earnings

Perion Network reported its first-quarter earnings last week and the results were excellent as both the top and bottom line saw impressive growth, especially when considering the current backdrop. The company reported revenue of $145.2 million, an increase of 16% YoY (year over year) compared to $125.3 million.

Display advertising revenue grew 16% YoY from $68.6 million to $79.9 million, accounting for 55% of total revenue. SORT, its cookie-less targeting solution saw very strong traction, as the number of customers grew 142% while spending increased 93%. The segment now accounts for 17% of display advertising, up from just 10% in the prior year. Video revenue grew 26% while CTV (connected tv) revenue grew 12%. Search advertising revenue grew 15% YoY from $56.7 million to 65.3 million, accounting for 45% of total revenue. The growth is mainly driven by the increase in traffic, partially offset by the decline in RPM (revenue per thousand impressions).

The bottom line was also outstanding as operational efficiency improved. The company's media margin increased by 200 basis points from 43% to 45% due to better product mix and buying optimization. Thanks to improved operating leverage, costs and expenses as a percentage of sales also dropped 370 basis points from 86.8% to 83.1%. This resulted in the adjusted EBITDA increasing 38% YoY from $22.7 million to $31.3 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 350 basis points from 18.1% to 21.6%. The net income was $23.8 million, up 54% YoY compared to $15.5 million. The diluted EPS was $0.48 compared to $0.33, up 45.5%.

Given the strong ongoing momentum, the company raised its guidance for FY23. It now expects revenue to be $725 million to $745 million or a revenue growth of 15% at the midpoint. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be at least $155 million, representing a growth of 17%+.

Great Momentum With Bing

I previously mentioned that Bing's (MSFT) integration with ChatGPT could become a major growth driver for Perion Network if more people turn to Bing as their popularity increases. The management team recently provided some latest updates for Bing and it is already demonstrating encouraging momentum. During the first quarter, the number of publishers increased by 29%, as they are starting to recognize the future potential of Bing. The average daily traffic also increased by a whopping 49% YoY and it now records nearly 30 million monetized searches on an average daily basis.

Bing is also committed to helping publishers bring in more traffic as different parties are getting used to the new search format. For instance, they are considering placing ads in Bing chat to share the ad revenue with partners that contributed to the chat response. The new Bing only started roughly two months ago and I expect the momentum to further accelerate in the coming quarters.

Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president, on Bing's goal:

First, we want to drive more traffic to publishers in this new world of search. It is a top goal for us, and we measure success in part by how much traffic we are sending from the new Bing/Edge. Second, we want to increase revenue to publishers. We seek to do this by both driving more traffic to them through new features like chat and answers and by also pioneering the future of advertising in these new mediums.

Cheap Valuation

After the meaningful pullback, Perion Network's current valuation looks very compelling in my opinion. The company is now trading at an EV/EBITDA ratio of just 8.4x, which is extremely discounted (I am using the EV/EBITDA ratio this time as it can take the cash and debt into account as well). As shown in the chart below, its multiple is lower than most other small-cap ad tech companies such as Magnite (MGNI) and Digital Turbine (APPS). The peer group has an average EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.8x, which represents a meaningful premium of 28.6%. PubMatic's (PUBM) valuation is slightly cheaper but its revenue growth rate of 2% is also much weaker compared to Perion Network's 16%. Considering the company's promising prospects and upbeat growth rates, I believe it rightfully deserves a higher valuation.

Investor Takeaway

The recent drop in Perion Network seems unjustified as the company's latest earnings were very impressive in my opinion. The bottom line was especially strong as margins continue to increase amid improved operational efficiency and better leverage. CTV was the relatively underwhelming segment of the report but it still actually grew by double digits. The new Bing has started off well and it is already seeing a sharp increase in publishers and daily traffic. I expect this to further boost growth for the company moving forward. Despite the strong fundamentals, the current multiples remain highly compressed. I believe the valuation will eventually expand to more reasonable levels as it continues to execute, and I reiterate my buy rating on the company.