W&T Offshore: Record Low Production This Quarter

May 12, 2023 5:43 AM ETW&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)
Fun Trading
Summary

  • Total revenues were $131.73 million, down 31% from $191.0 million earned a year ago.
  • Oil equivalent production was 32.5K Boep/d in 1Q23, with 56.2% liquids. The average price per $/boe was $44.32 per boe.
  • I recommend buying WTI between $4.10 and $3.90 with possible lower support at $3.75.
Beautiful Dusk Sky Over an Offshore Oil Drilling close to Huntington Beach

Jeremy Poland

Introduction

Houston-based W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) released its first quarter 2023 earnings report on May 9, 2023.

Note: I have been covering W&T Offshore regularly quarterly since May 2016. This article is an update of my preceding

Map

WTI Corporate Overview (WTI Presentation May)

Table

WTI 1Q23 Highlights (WTI Presentation)

Chart

WTI Quarterly Production per Segment 1Q22 versus 1Q23 (Fun Trading)

Chart

WTI 1-Year Brent and NG price (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

WTI Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Revenues dropped significantly this quarter to $131.73 million from $191.00 million a year ago. The realization of commodity prices dropped $44.32 per Boe. The low revenue was due to lower realized prices and lower production volumes.
The average operating expenses in 1Q23 were $121.38, from $133.70 realized in 1Q22.
At the same time, oil-equivalent production was down to 32.5K Boep/d (56.2% liquids) or 2.924 million barrels of oil equivalent ("MMBoe"). The Company reported a net income of $26.01 million or $0.17 per diluted share.

Chart

WTI Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operations minus CapEx. The Company calculated the Free Cash Flow differently and came to $12.39 million using asset retirement obligation and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).

Chart

WTI Quarterly Production History (Fun Trading)

Chart

WTI Revenues per Segment 4Q22 versus 1Q23 (Fun Trading)

On a production basis, LOE (lease operating expenses) costs were $65.19 million in 1Q23. This is compared to $69.02 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Chart

WTI Quarterly Liquids and Production History (Fun Trading)

Chart

WTI Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

As of March 31, 2023, W&T Offshore had total debt of $403.27 million or Net Debt of $225.9 million.

Table

WTI Balance Sheet (WTI Presentation)

Table

WTI 2Q23 Guidance (WTI Press Release)

Chart

WTI TA Chart Short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

This article was written by

Fun Trading
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term WTI frequently and own a small long-term position.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

