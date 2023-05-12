Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Interactive Brokers: Fantastic Commercials, Long Term Winner

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
888 Followers

Summary

  • Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is a global electronic broker that specializes in executing and processing trades.
  • Revenue growth has been driven by IB offering a superior service to clients. Margin borrowing is cheaper, interest paid is higher, and its platform is fantastic.
  • Margins are good and have trended up, although are not at the level of peers.
  • Q1's performance is good, although there are hallmarks of the current bear market. The longer-term outlook is positive.
  • IB's valuation is far below its peers, suggesting upside.

Trading charts background

da-kuk

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • IB is a leading broker, offering investors exactly what they are looking for at a superior level to its peers.
  • Customer accounts are growing well, with commercial factors suggesting this should continue.
Chart
Data by YCharts

Financial performance

Interactive Broker Financials (Tikr Terminal)

Interactive broker

Margin rates (IB)

Brokerage cheap trading

Interest rate (IB)

Markets clearing

Market coverage (IB)

IB Stock Trading

Trading platform (IB)

IB Awards

Awards (IB)

Trusting broker

Trust (IB)

Interactive broker Charles Schwab Robinhood

Interest-paying terms (IB)

IB

Q1 (1) (IB)

investment banking

Q1 (2) (IB)

Investing

Q1 (3) (IB)

Wall street analyst

IB outlook (Tikr Terminal)

Interactive Broker investor relations

Valuation (Tikr Terminal)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
888 Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.