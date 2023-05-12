FangXiaNuo

Overview

Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) is a company that provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health industries. The US Department of Defense, the US Intelligence Community, the Federal Aviation Administration, and other government agencies are among the key clients. In my opinion, the LDOS 1Q23 results were mixed, but the market reacted negatively as the stock price fell. The main culprit was the weak Civil segment margin, which raised concerns about whether the FY23 guided margin could be met. However, the other segments came in okay, and the margin in the Civil segment is known to be volatile, so I believe it is too early to judge based on one quarter of data. The fact that management reiterated their FY23 guidance shows that they are optimistic about the recovery. For better or worse, valuation has dropped to 11x forward earnings, which is near an all-time low. This appears to be a compelling buying opportunity as expectations are at their lowest, but I believe it is safer to wait for 2Q23 earnings results before taking a position. With 1H23 data, we can better determine whether FY23 guidance can be met.

1Q23 earnings

In 1Q23, LDOS grew revenue 5% organically to $3.7 billion. However, adj EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 9.4%, marking a decline of 80bps y/y. Particularly, Civil margin faced challenges during this period. Management attributes this to various factors, including delays in the delivery of security products, supply chain issues, and a lack of customer site readiness. In terms book-to-bill ratio, the reported figure for the quarter was 0.8X, while the TTM book-to-bill ratio stood at 0.9X. Total backlog experienced a decline of 2% quarter-on-quarter and 3% year-on-year. LDOS reaffirmed its 2023 guidance.

Civil segment

The spotlight of the earnings: Civil segment. Weak results were brought on by a number of factors, but LDOS's airport scanner business and, to a lesser extent, its legacy cargo scanner business were major contributors. To begin, LDOS's ongoing supply chain issues have caused penalties due to late deliveries, which have led to a cost increase that is not structural in nature. The Mosaic software platform, which is part of LDOS's investment phase, has also contributed to increased operating cost. Finally, some potential demand did not materialize because some customers were not prepared to accept delivery. The last issue seems more of a timing problem rather than a structural decline in demand. According to the Goldman Sachs 2023 Industrials & Materials Conference, management has stated their belief that difficulties with customer readiness can be lumpy and time consuming, but is not a sign of structural change in demand and profitability. If we look at the results objectively, the key reason for the miss in margin was because of elevated cost and not a structural dent to the business. Note that Civil revenue performed well with 10% growth vs 1Q22, and the underlying costs seems to be one-off that should not repeat in a normalized environment. Management has also stated that they are making headway in addressing supply chain issues, but in my opinion, this will take more time than originally anticipated. Therefore, I anticipate it will remain a drag in 2Q23 before we see a recovery in 2H23. As such, it is wiser to wait for 2Q23 to be over as we could see another drag in margins if supply chain continues to be worse than expected.

Guidance

Management reiterated their guided EBITDA margins for FY23, which range between 10.3% and 10.5%. Additionally, they anticipate achieving 10.5% EBITDA margins in FY24. One of the assumptions is that the Health segment will maintain its robust margins, reaching levels in the mid-teens. Another assumption is that the Civil segment will be able to tackle the enterprise segment. Looking back at history, LDOS has managed to beat its own annual guidance 7 out of 10 times, and beat by ~2.3% on average since FY12. While past performance is not an indicator of future performance, it gives an idea how accurate guidance are. The issue with the LDOS today vs the past is that there is a new CEO leading the business now. I believe the new CEO needs gain the trust and confidence from investors. To do that, LDOS must be able to hit FY23 guidance. This is also why I think FY23 guidance is credible.

Valuation

If history was any good indicator how LDOS valuation will act, we should see a sharp rebound as the last time LDOS traded at this level (End 2018), it rebounded quickly. I believe the catalyst to this materializing would be the recovery of Civil margins in 2H23, continue strength in other segments, and management continuous reiteration of guidance throughout the quarters (providing further confidence for FY23 numbers, which will make consensus revise their estimates upwards).

Conclusion

The weak Civil segment margin raised concerns about meeting FY23 guidance, which I believe drove the share price down, but it's too early to judge based on one quarter. The way I see it, management's reiteration of guidance shows optimism. LDOS's history of surpassing guidance adds credibility, but the new CEO needs to build investor trust by hitting FY23 targets. While the low valuation presents a potential buying opportunity, I think it's safer to wait for 2Q23 results.