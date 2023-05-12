Parradee Kietsirikul/iStock via Getty Images

In my previous article, the large-cap ($25 billion) immunotherapy company Biopharmaceutical New Technologies or BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was propped as a Buy for their multiple regulatory milestones and data readouts. Since then, it has shed 20% (Figure 1), greatly underperforming the reference SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). Even though everyone knew sales of Covid-19 vaccines would be greatly diminished compared to last year and analysts revised their estimates accordingly, first quarter beats on both earnings per share and revenue didn't help at all. However, value still remains, as do the catalyst events.

Figure 1. BNTX Price chart

Q1 started strongly, driven by seasonal effects and revenues from late approvals of COMIRNATY. BioNTech expects an increase in vaccine sales towards the Northern Hemisphere winter season in key markets. From Seeking Alpha's reporting, there appears to be a €1 to U.S. $1.10 exchange rate. This conversion will be used on Q1 earnings figures, which saw total revenues of $1.40 billion, operating income of $720 million, and $2.26 EPS. Cash and equivalents at the end of Q1 were $13.4 billion after receipt of $4.4 billion in gross profit share for Q4 2022 from collaboration partner Pfizer (PFE). Research & development ($367 million, +16.8% year-over-year) and general & administrative expenses ($131 million, +35% YOY) all rose significantly. These costs weighed down net profit to $552 million, an 86.4% decrease and a much steeper decline than Q4 2022's 28%, earning an F grade for Growth on Seeking Alpha's Quant system. Meanwhile, the company reiterated its $5.5 billion revenue guidance for the full 2023 financial year. Since BioNTech revenues depend on Pfizer and lag by a quarter, Wall Street has an earlier peek at future earnings, and it looks grim. A D grade on Revisions comes from a net 9 downward revisions each on EPS and revenue for Fiscal 2023.

The U.S. Public Health Emergency for Covid-19 ends on May 11 while the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 over as a global health emergency on May 5. In the U.S., that means the federal government is no longer purchasing or distributing Covid-19 vaccines, so it is yet unclear going forward how state and private health plans will handle payment, coverage, and access. Pfizer plans to quadruple vaccine prices to $110-$130. If insurers treat COMIRNATY like the flu shot and keep it free, patients won't mind getting boosters. In countries with national health plans such as most members of the European Union, Pfizer or BioNTech has to negotiate prices and reimbursement with the government or their healthcare system directly.

Another headwind is that the Covid-19 Omicron subvariant known as XBB.1.5 became the dominant strain in the U.S. Also called Kraken, it is the most transmissible so far but doesn't cause more severe disease than other Omicron strains. While still dangerous to older or immunocompromised individuals, the prospect of milder infections could lead to complacency in the general population. Consequently, demand for vaccination might trend lower over time.

To conclude, BNTX joins fellow vaccine-maker Moderna (MRNA) as one of the most disappointing stocks among personal recommendations (Figure 2). Nonetheless, BioNTech retains its A+ grades in Valuation (although price/sales [fwd] has slipped to C+) and Profitability, so Longs need not sell, and just wait until the clinical readouts later this year. However, BNTX is no longer a Buy due to the uncertainties described above. Also in the Bottom 10 are all six Big Pharma members promoted for their dividends: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Amgen (AMGN), Bristol-Myers (BMY), Gilead Sciences (GILD), GSK (GSK), and Novo Nordisk (NVO). The market still seems to be shying away from high-yield large-caps as suitable defensive healthcare stocks in a bear market. On the other hand, as detailed in my Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) article, small-cap biotechs chasing their first or second drug approvals in May had been on fire the past month. Therefore, investors who have more risk tolerance could look into, in addition to ALDX, picks such as Ardelyx (ARDX) or Cassava Sciences (SAVA), which have regulatory/data catalysts in the coming weeks.

Figure 2. Performance of CSI's Buys/Strong Buys from September 2022 compared to SPY