Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

SDS: Added To Our Model Portfolio (Technical Analysis)

May 12, 2023 7:11 AM ETProShares UltraShort S&P500 ETF (SDS)SPY
Tom Lloyd profile picture
Tom Lloyd
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • This is a technical analysis article. As the debt ceiling game plays out, we think the market goes down, so we have used excess cash in our Model Portfolio to swing trade using the SDS.
  • As you know, the SDS goes up when the SPY goes down. We think the sell signal on the Point & Figure chart below means the SPY is going down.
  • Besides the debt ceiling, we see the banking crisis and the Fed holding rates high, for longer, as additional forces depressing an already depressed market.
  • We think the good news is over on the earnings front, at least for the mega caps that move the SPY.
  • It is also “sell in May and go away” time. The market is ignoring the Fed, high-interest rates, Ukraine, and Taiwan. That will change.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Daily Index Beaters. Learn More »

Up and down arrow symbol being held

Tim Robberts

As the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) goes down, the ProShares UltraShort S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) goes up. We use excess cash in the Model Portfolio to swing trade a falling market by adding the SDS. As you

Target $404

SPY Sell Signal Column of "Os" Falling Because Price Dropped. (StockCharts.com)

At 412 targeting 404

SDS Starts Its Bounce (StockCharts.com)

Use our free, 30-day training program to become a successful trader or investor. Join us on Zoom to discuss your questions.

This article was written by

Tom Lloyd profile picture
Tom Lloyd
7.51K Followers
Every day we look for index beaters for investing and trading.

Tom’s book "Successful Stock Signals for Traders and Portfolio Managers" is available on StockCharts.com and Amazon. The StocksInDemand.com system is designed to make money using a combined fundamental and technical grade for each stock. Tom received his MBA in Accounting from St. John's University, where he taught courses on the stock market. He marketed fundamental research, technical research and quantitative research to professional portfolio managers during his Wall St. career. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: We are not investment advisers and we never recommend stocks or securities. Nothing on this website, in our reports and emails or in our meetings is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Options are especially risky and most options expire worthless. You need to do your own due diligence and consult with a professional financial advisor before acting on any information provided on this website or at our meetings. Our meetings and website are for educational purposes only. Any content sent to you is sent out as any newspaper or newsletter, is for educational purposes and never should be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The use of terms buy, sell or hold are not recommendations to buy sell or hold any security. They are used here strictly for educational purposes. Analysts price targets are educated guesses and can be wrong. Computer systems like ours, using analyst targets therefore can be wrong. Chart buy and sell signals can be wrong and are used by our system which can then be wrong. Therefore you must always do your own due diligence before buying or selling any stock discussed here. Past results may never be repeated again and are no indication of how well our SID score Buy signal will do in the future. We assume no liability for erroneous data or opinions you hear at our meetings and see on this website or its emails and reports. You use this website and our meetings at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.