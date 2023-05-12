Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Williams Companies Falls Short Despite A Long Dividend History

Summary

  • The Williams Companies has paid a quarterly dividend for 33 years. However, the dividend is not particularly well supported and WMB has cut its dividend twice in the past.
  • Although revenues have increased over time, earnings have been generally inconsistent.
  • WMB 10YR total return falls short of that of SP500 and even its peers by a wide margin.
  • WMB appears to be over-valued based on the estimated value on average peers' PE ratios.

Pipeline construction

black_shogun

Background

I suffer from my own unique version of FOMO (fear of missing out). As a value investor, I'm not overly concerned about missing out on gains on over-inflated growth stocks that seem likely to deflate just as fast. What I fear more

midstream distribution royalty

midstream distribution champions

WMB dividend history

WMB total return

WMB dividend safety

WMB earnings and revenue

WMB estimated value

This article was written by

I most often base my analysis on company fundamentals, industry specific data, and broader economic trends. I read company quarterly presentations, but very rarely cut and paste presentation content and include it with my analysis. Those presentations are put together specifically to present company data and results in the most favorable way limited only by SEC regulations. I have not seen a single company presentation advising investors to sell.I sometimes work with fellow Seeking Alpha author Badsha Chowdhury.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

