Wall Street Breakfast: Obesity Review

Obesity review

The healthcare industry may be turning a corner with regard to weight loss and chronic obesity as a new generation of highly-effective drugs continues to make headlines. These GLP-1 agonists, like Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Wegovy, as well as Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) dual-action Mounjaro, can help people lose anywhere from 10%-20% of their initial body weight. The medications are injected on a weekly basis, and make people feel satiated for longer by slowing hunger signals to the brain and the rate at which a person's stomach empties.



Fine print: "The kind of communication that has been done around these drugs - 'We've found a solution' - that's wrong," said Francesco Branca, director of nutrition and food safety at the World Health Organization. "This is not a silver bullet," he added, but must be "part of a comprehensive approach" that includes diet and exercise. It comes as the WHO conducts its first review of obesity management guidelines since 2000, which will evaluate the use of weight-loss drugs in children and adolescents, and will later update recommendations for adults.



In terms of statistics, the worldwide prevalence of obesity has nearly tripled between 1975 and 2016. In the U.S., one out of three U.S. adults is now obese (two out of three are overweight), and if the trends continue, estimates predict that roughly half of all men and women will be obese by 2030. This highlights the importance of Wegovy, which is approved for weight loss in the U.S. and Europe, and Mounjaro, which is expected to receive American approval later this year (it's currently only authorized to treat Type 2 diabetes).



Outlook: Investors have cheered the potential of the drugmakers, sending shares of Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly (LLY) up 63% and 52%, respectively, over the past year. While there are supply concerns and prohibitive price tags on the consumer side, further profits may be in store with Medicare coverage and upgraded guidance, especially with the long-term need to stay on the shots for life. "The company now appears able to meet the high demand for its diabetes and weight loss products," SA analyst Clinically Sound Investor writes in a new article entitled, Novo Nordisk Has Some Room To Run. (4 comments)

Three weeks away

The U.S. debt-limit gathering initially set for today between President Biden and congressional leaders, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, has been pushed to next week as staff keep negotiating. There was little progress after the group's meeting on Tuesday, meaning the partisan standoff remains as the so-called X-date approaches as early as June 1. At the G7 finance ministers meeting this week in Niigata, Japan, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she doubted whether the 14th Amendment would be an effective solution, saying "it's legally questionable whether or not that's a viable strategy." JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon also weighed on what would happen to stocks and Treasuries, adding that a default would be "potentially catastrophic" and the closer you get to it, the markets will "panic." (15 comments)

Handguns for under 21s

U.S. District Judge Robert Payne of Richmond, Virginia, has ruled that banning licensed firearms dealers from selling guns to adults under the age of 21 is unconstitutional. "The Government simply has not met its burden... Founding-era militia laws provide circumstantial evidence that 18-to-20-year-olds could purchase, own, and use arms... Because the statutes and regulations in question are not consistent with our Nation's history and tradition, they, therefore, cannot stand," he wrote in the 71-page filing. The ruling, which the DOJ is likely to challenge, will not take effect until a final order is issued in the coming weeks. It may also put some focus on these gun stocks, but won't impact the 19 states which have their own laws barring handgun sales to anyone younger than 21. (25 comments)

Is it over?

There are renewed concerns about regional banks following a heavy selloff on Thursday. PacWest (PACW) continued to plunge after pledging more collateral to allow for additional borrowing under the Fed's discount window, while disclosing that it lost 9.5% of its total deposits last week. "These recent events, and the ongoing news coverage of these events, has increased certain risks and uncertainties related to our business and future prospects," PacWest wrote in a filing. While some have expressed optimism that the worst of the banking crisis is over, others have been contemplating the risks that remain, and if stress in the sector will spill over into the broader economy. If you'd like to keep track of Wall Street's biggest winners and losers throughout any market session, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section. (234 comments)