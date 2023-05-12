Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
American States Water: Revitalized Infrastructure Powers Growth

Francesco Infusino
Summary

  • American States Water Company recently beat earnings expectations demonstrating their outperformance over the years.
  • The company has beaten the S&P 500 in the last decade when adjusting for dividends.
  • Infrastructure upgrades over the years will foster growth through increased cashflows from expanded margins.
  • Assuming my DCF figures, American States Water Company is currently overvalued, resulting in a hold rating.

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has displayed consistent growth through share appreciation and dividends over the past several decades. I believe American States Water Company is a hold due to their consistent dividend, infrastructure upgrades resulting in margin expansion, and overvaluation

Share price performance

American States Water Company Compared to S&P

Infrastructure Upgrades

Analyst consensus

Cost of Equity calculation

DCF assumptions

DCF assumptions

Capital Structure

I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

