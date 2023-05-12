Iryna Tolmachova/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A few months ago, I wrote an initial article on TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH), the master franchisee of Tim Hortons in China commonly referred to as "Tims China". The stock was trading at discounted valuations following a poorly received SPAC transaction and strict COVID-lockdowns in China.

With China's economy fully re-opened, financial results should be much improved for Tims China in 2023. The recent addition of Popeyes should add a much needed second brand to the company's stable. This could be the first step in replicating Yum China's great success with over 13,000 restaurants over 7 brands.

If Tims China is able execute and deliver store growth along with improved profitability over the next few years, I can see THCH's shares trade at multiples of the current share price. I rate THCH shares a speculative buy for long-term patient investors.

Brief Company Overview

TH International Limited is the master franchisee of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China, with more than 600 stores at the end of 2022 across the country, including 131 net openings in Q4/2022 alone. The company has ambitious plans to operate 2,750+ stores systemwide in China by 2026 (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - THCH has ambitious plans to operate 2750+ stores by 2026 (THCH investor presentation)

Chinese Coffee Consumption Potential Is Huge

Although China is one of the top consumers of most commodities and food products, it is a relative minnow in terms of coffee. In 2020, the per capita annual consumption of coffee was only 19 cups in China versus 628 cups in the U.S. and 494 cups in Japan, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

From this small base, Chinese coffee consumption has been growing at an incredible 30% annual pace, far above the global 2% average. Tims China hopes to capitalize on this underpenetrated but fast growing market with its ambitious store opening plans.

2022 Hampered By COVID But Sales Set To Rebound

As I wrote earlier, strict COVID lockdowns significantly hampered Tims China's operations, as December 2022 saw 294 stores temporarily closed or operating at reduced capacity.

Despite COVID lockdowns throughout much of 2022, Tims China still recorded 57% YoY growth in revenues to RMB 1.01 billion compared to RMB 643 million in 2021, essentially tracking the 58% increase in store count from 390 to 617 (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - THCH revenues grew 57% in 2022 (THCH 20F Annual Report)

However, with Tims China's rapid store openings and COVID lockdowns, many of its 600+ stores were likely not operating at optimal efficiency. This led to steep operating losses, event at the store level. Overall, including corporate expenses like marketing and franchise fees, Tims China recorded operating losses of RMB 581 million in 2022, or a -57.5% operating margin (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - THCH had steep operating losses in 2022 (THCH 20F Annual Report)

Looking forward to 2023, as zero-COVID measures were lifted in December, Tims China has gradually resumed normal operations, with the company recording strong sales growth in the past few months, including 17.1% same store sales growth ("SSSG") in February, 19.4% in March, and 16.3% in April (Figure 4)

Figure 4 - THCH has seen a strong recover post-COVID lockdowns (THCH investor presentation)

With strong sales growth, margins and profitability are set to rebound in 2023.

Is Tims China Trying To Replicate Yum China With Popeyes Transaction?

On February 8, 2023, Tims China announced that it is combining with Popeyes China to be the exclusive franchisee of Popeyes in China and Macau (Figure ).

Figure 5 - Tims China merged with Popeyes China to add a second brand (THCH investor presentation)

Popeyes is a New Orleans-based fried chicken and seafood restaurant with over 3,900 stores in the U.S. and around the world. The parent company of Popeyes is Restaurant Brands International (QSR), Tim Hortons' parent company and a major shareholder of Tims China. So this transaction looks like a natural fit for Tims China.

In fact, Tims China may be positioning itself to replicate the incredible success of Yum China Holdings (YUMC), the Chinese restaurant behemoth with over 13,000 restaurants across 7 key brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - YUMC is a Chinese restaurant behemoth (YUMC Q1/23 investor presentation)

With systemwide revenues of almost $10 billion, YUMC enjoys a market capitalization of over $25 billion dollars. If Tims China is able to replicate the Yum China model, there is certainly a lot of upside potential for Tims China, as the company only has a $600 million market cap by comparison.

Valuation Looks Attractive For Those Who Believe The Dream

As Tims China is currently not profitable, I introduced the market cap / store valuation metric to compare Tims China's potential to its public peers. This valuation metric continues to track well, as Tims China's market cap has grown to $636 million as of May 10th, with market cap / store steady at ~$1 million, reflecting the continued growth in Tims China's store count growth and a rebound in economic prospects (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - THCH capital structure (Seeking Alpha)

If Tims China can indeed self-fund its growth to 2,750+ stores by the end of 2026, then its current valuation of $230,000 / store in 2026 looks attractive. For comparison, YUMC, which currently has a market cap of $25.6 billion and 13,180 restaurants has a market cap / store valuation of $1.94 million.

Readers should note that this valuation metric is very crude, as it does not take into account the wide difference in operating profitability between the mature YUMC store base and Tims China. For comparison, YUMC reported 14.1% restaurant margin and 6.6% operating margin in 2022 compared to -10.8% and -57.5% respectively for Tims China (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - YUMC is currently much more profitable than THCH (YUMC)

As Tims China continues to open new stores and its existing stores mature, I believe we can see a re-rate of THCH shares if Tims China's profitability is ultimately similar to YUMC's profitability. This could potentially lead to a 10x return over a 3-5 year time frame.

Risks To Tims China

In my opinion, the biggest risk to Tims China is execution. Tims China is adapting established restaurant brands into the Chinese market, which Yum China, Starbucks, McDonald's and other restaurant chains have proven can be very lucrative if done properly.

At the same time, these brands, from Pizza Hut to McDonald's, all had a rough start in their Chinese expansion plans decades ago. Only through menu customization and localization were they able to attract the Chinese consumer and expand their presence.

There are also countless examples of western brands with big Chinese ambitions that failed to execute. For example, Dunkin Donuts initially partnered with Jollibee, the Philippine restaurant group, in 2015 with plans to open 1,400 Dunkin Donuts restaurants in China over the next 2 decades. However, due to poor performance, Jollibee terminated the agreement recently in 2022.

Conclusion

TH International Limited is the master franchisee of Tim Hortons franchises in China. The company recently announced an agreement to merge with Popeyes China, giving the company 2 brands in its stable. This could be the first step in replicating Yum China's great success.

If Tims China is able to execute and deliver store growth with improved profitability over the next few years, I can see THCH's shares trade at multiples of the current share price. I rate the shares a speculative buy for long-term investors.