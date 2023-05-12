Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TH International: Consumption-Driven China Should Benefit Tims

May 12, 2023 7:40 AM ETTH International Limited (THCH)
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.94K Followers

Summary

  • TH International ("Tims China") is the master franchisee of Tim Hortons and Popeyes in China.
  • The company has ambitious plans to expand to over 2,750 restaurants by the end of 2026.
  • If the company can execute, I see the potential for multi-bagger returns.

Tim Hortons restaurant in downtown of Ottawa, Canada.

Iryna Tolmachova/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A few months ago, I wrote an initial article on TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH), the master franchisee of Tim Hortons in China commonly referred to as "Tims China". The stock was trading at discounted

THCH has ambitious plans to operate 2,750+ stores by 2026

Figure 1 - THCH has ambitious plans to operate 2750+ stores by 2026 (THCH investor presentation)

THCH revenues grew 57% in 2022

Figure 2 - THCH revenues grew 57% in 2022 (THCH 20F Annual Report)

THCH had steep operating losses in 2022

Figure 3 - THCH had steep operating losses in 2022 (THCH 20F Annual Report)

THCH has seen a strong recovery post COVID lockdowns

Figure 4 - THCH has seen a strong recover post-COVID lockdowns (THCH investor presentation)

Tims China merged with Popeyes China to add a second brand

Figure 5 - Tims China merged with Popeyes China to add a second brand (THCH investor presentation)

YUMC is a Chinese restaurant behemoth

Figure 6 - YUMC is a Chinese restaurant behemoth (YUMC Q1/23 investor presentation)

THCH capital structure

Figure 7 - THCH capital structure (Seeking Alpha)

YUMC is currently much more profitable than THCH

Figure 8 - YUMC is currently much more profitable than THCH (YUMC)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

