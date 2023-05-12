Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medifast: Strong Earnings But Guidance Disappoints

May 12, 2023 7:46 AM ETMedifast, Inc. (MED)HLF, USNA, WW
Financeflash Research
Summary

  • Medifast's Q1 2023 EPS of $3.67 beats by $1.27 and revenue of $349M beats analysts' expectations by $29.5M.
  • For Q2 2023, the company expects a ~25% decline in revenue and a ~50% decline in EPS.
  • This, however, seems to already be priced into the current stock price, why MED, in my opinion, remains an attractive option.

Happy mature women friends walking with yoga mats in park

Hero Images Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Medifast (NYSE:MED) declared their quarterly earnings on May 01, that's why we are revisiting MED to see if my 'Buy' rating from my last article remains intact.

Thesis

The change to placing their primary

Medifast Investor Presentation Q1 2022

Medifast Investor Presentation Q1 2022

Profitability Grade Of Medifast

Growth Of Medifast

Obesity Rate In The US

Obesity Rate In The US (www.axios.com/2023/03/23/norc-share-americans-obesity)

Growth and Profitability of MED compared to competitors

DCF Medifast

Ratings Summary Medifast Seekingalpha

German Buy-Hold-Check investor. With a degree in both mechanical engineering and economics, I am able to understand, quantify, and interpret both the economics and the technology of companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in MED over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

