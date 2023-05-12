Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fifth Third: Banking Crisis Bargain With A 5.6% Dividend Yield

May 12, 2023 8:05 AM ETFifth Third Bancorp (FITB)HBAN, KRE, TFC12 Comments
Summary

  • Banks are facing challenges due to economic growth slowdown, inflation, and deposit outflows.
  • Small banks are now the main concern, unlike in 2008 when it was the big banks.
  • Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancorp is a good investment opportunity due to its strong deposits, healthy loan quality, and investment portfolio, but investors should be cautious of potential volatility.

The Fifth Third Bank office building in Tampa, FL, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Introduction

Banks are in turmoil. Year-to-date, financials are performing poorly. As the overview below shows, financial stocks have underperformed the S&P 500 by roughly 14 points in the first five months of this year. Banks are down 28%. Regional banks are down 38%, as they have

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

Bloomberg

Image

Fifth Third Bancorp

Image

Fifth Third Bancorp

Image

Fifth Third Bancorp

Image

Fifth Third Bancorp

Image

Fifth Third Bancorp

Image

Fifth Third Bancorp

Image

Fifth Third Bancorp

Image

Fifth Third Bancorp

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
23.82K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HBAN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

