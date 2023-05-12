AscentXmedia/E+ via Getty Images

I have covered Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) extensively over the years since my inaugural, "Novavax: The Little Engine That Couldn't," to my most recent "Novavax: The Dangerous Allure Of A Promising New Start' (Allure). In this article, I report on Novavax's investment merits following the extensive guidance and business review it provided during its Q1, 2023, earnings call (the "Call").

NVAX stock bounced high following its premarket 05/09/2023 Q1 earnings release

As discussed in Allure, a new CEO took over at Novavax in advance of its Q4, 2022, earnings release. At the time, he had not even been with the company a full quarter. He gave a professional and upbeat assessment of the company based on his initial observations and inquiries.

Over his long tenure, the previous CEO faced many challenges. During this time, Novavax often seemed on the cusp of great things. Time and again it would fall short of heightened expectations. I expect that I am not alone in my optimism that with a new sheriff in town, Novavax will finally realize its full potential.

Seeking Alpha's 05/08/2023 news entry on Novavax's upcoming premarket 05/09/2023 earnings reported:

Novavax's investor base was waiting for a potential turnaround of the COVID-19 vaccine maker under its new leadership. As the last to win FDA authorization for a COVID-19 shot, it has struggled to meet Wall Street's earnings expectations seven times and revenue forecasts six times over the past two years. Amid a selloff among COVID-19 vaccine makers, the stock has lost ~26% over the past three months while the broader biotech sector slipped ~2%, and Novavax, in particular, witnessed no upward revisions for earnings and revenue for the past quarter. In April, new CEO John Jacobs, who took over leadership from long-time CEO Stanley Erck announced that the company slashed about $50M in costs in Q1, 2023, as it prepares for an immunization drive in the fall with a newly designed shot. The company has already seen two downward revisions for its Q1 earnings, while one firm has lowered its revenue outlook amid a drop in demand for COVID products. Analysts project NVAX to report $3.56 earnings per share and ~$94.5M in revenue for Q1, 2023, indicating a ~87% YoY drop in the topline from the prior-year period.

Actual earnings came in mixed with a penny beat on earnings per share and a miss on revenues of ~$13.52 million. The market gave a quick hip, hip, hooray to this report. After closing on 05/08 at $7.45 on a volume of ~3.5 million, it opened at $8.97 on 05/09. It quickly ramped to a high of $11.36 to close the day at $9.52 on volume >42 million.

Its run from the close on 05/08 to its high the next day was a jump of >52%. As I write on midmorning 05/10/2023, it has settled back to $9.06. What does all this signify? Itchy trigger fingers, lots of uncommitted trading no doubt, but I would submit that it was all about "short"; to wit it was nothing short of a classic short-term short squeeze.

With more than 42 million shares short, Novavax was primed for just such an event. As I will discuss below, the earnings include plenty of sparks that could and did ignite such a squeeze. Anyone of the opinion that Novavax now has a clean path to further upside is too bullish by far. Let me explain.

During the Call, Novavax set out its expected financial goals for 2023 in detail

Guided revenues

In connection with the Call, Novavax published a helpful slide deck with 28 slides titled "First quarter 2023 financial results & operational highlights" (the "Presentation"). Slide 27 of the Presentation includes its full-year 2023 financial guidance:

seekingalpha.com

It calls for 2023 revenues at a midpoint of $1.5 billion. This is a substantial falloff from actual 2022 revenues, albeit a substantial increase over 2020 and 2021 revenues as shown by Novavax's 2022 10-K excerpt below:

seekingalpha.com

It absolutely pales into insignificance compared to the $4-5 billion in revenue as originally guided for during its Q4, 2021, earnings call. Novavax investors have to trust that its new CEO learned valuable lessons from his predecessor's misadventures with this overcooked initial 2022 guidance.

As to Novavax 2023 revenue guidance, an analyst asked what its level of confidence was in its APAs given the issues surrounding these as the pandemic subsides. Novavax CFO Kelly noted that it had ~$800 million in secure ex-US APAs. CCO Trizzino characterized these as locked in, committed orders, orders as to which it was confident.

CFO Kelly advised that the balance of guided 2023 product sales revenues were:

...uncontracted US market sales, each subject to updated variant manufacturing and regulatory approvals.

Guided expenses

For 2022, Novavax's R&D expenses were ~$1.235 billion; its SG&A was ~$0.488 billion, for an aggregate of ~$1.723 billion. During the Call, CFO Kelly guided for 2023 aggregate expenses in a range of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion. Novavax expects savings for 2023 at the midpoint of its range of ~$0.375 billion.

For 2024, it expects aggregate SG&A plus R&D expenses below $1 billion reflecting savings compared to 2022 of 40-50%. He advised that the restructuring was:

...targeted to result in a more focused investment in our COVID program, a reduction in our pipeline spending, the continued rationalization of our manufacturing network and approximately 25% reduction to our global workforce, of which 80% of those impacted are full-time employees, as well as a consolidation of facilities and infrastructure. We believe these decisive actions were necessary as we establish a path forward towards long-term financial health and align Novavax to the opportunity ahead.

Liquidity

With an accumulated deficit of $4.3 billion, Novavax has a history of troubled financial performance. As it notes in a 10-K heading, "We have a history of losses and our future profitability is uncertain" (p. 31).

Under the "Liquidity Matters and Capital Resources" section (pp 80-83), its 10-K discusses, inter alia, the following issues:

As of 12/31/2022, the aggregate transaction price allocated to unsatisfied (or partially unsatisfied) performance obligations under various APA, license, grant and other agreements was ~$3 billion. Assessment of manufacturing needs and adjustment of global manufacturing footprint consistent with contractual obligations to supply and anticipated demand for, NVX-CoV2373 can impose significant costs as for example a Settlement Payment of up to $185.0 million to Fujifilm in connection with cancellation of manufacturing activity. Novavax is embroiled in arbitration with GAVI over contractual disputes relating to ~$700 million in GAVI APA payments to Novavax. The US has notified Novavax that it may not extend its vaccine supply agreement thus jeopardizing payment of $416 million that Novavax had expected.

During the Call, CFO Kelly reported:

...$637 million in cash, compared to $1.3 billion at the end of 2022.

In terms of overall liquidity profile, shareholders must be cognizant of the following listed risk:

Given our current cash position and cash flow forecast, and significant uncertainties related to 2023 revenue, funding from the U.S. government, and our pending arbitration with Gavi, substantial doubt exists regarding our ability to continue as a going concern through one year from the date that the financial statements included in this Annual Report were issued.

He also advised that Novavax was pausing its general pipeline development and sharpening its focus on its COVID business.

CEO Jacobs' sober assessment of Novavax's prospects provided a spark for its brief rally

After long years of disappointment as chronicled in my previous articles, Novavax investors are hungry for reason to hope for a better future course. I submit that CEO Jacobs offered just the right tonic during his opening remarks during the Call when he advised:

As I noted during our Q4 call, we intend to routinely share with you both our potential opportunities as well as the challenges we face and to provide balance and perspective on our business. With that in mind let me be clear, 2023 will continue to be a challenging year for Novavax. Yes, we have made progress during the quarter, but we still face several challenges and have significant work to do before we can fully achieve our objectives for the year.

I am a fan of this approach of full disclosure along with a realistic estimation of upcoming obstacles. CEO Jacobs is still new, just four months on the job as I write on 05/11/2023. He has proven to my satisfaction that he can talk the talk. It will take a good bit longer to decide whether or not he can walk the walk.

He will be tested, sooner rather than later. Keep in mind that Novavax has a tightly limited pipeline as reflected by its 10-K pipeline graphic (p 9) below:

seekingalpha.com

This is particularly the case now as it focuses its resources on its Covid business. During the Call, CMO Jacobs teased the potential that Novavax had:

... been enhancing our internal focus and efforts on business and corporate development opportunities with the intention of positioning Novavax to build additional value and opportunity through our proven technology platform and our pipeline of early and mid-stage vaccine candidates. This includes the potential for out-licensing, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, co-promotion, and other types of opportunities over time.

Watch as the next several quarters roll by. Determine whether or not this was a tease, or a serious commitment to undertake significant development activities. If Novavax actually generates serious development activities, it has the potential to spark a more serious rally beyond just a short-term blip.

Conclusion

Novavax has chosen to use its limited resources to develop its vaccine for COVID-19 just as the pandemic seems to be fading. This presents several risks.

First and most clear-cut is the risk that after being the last to the COVID vaccination party, Novavax finally arrives to find the party over. The second and most problematic is the risk, I discuss in Allure that it picks the wrong strain. In such case, it might find that all its efforts for that year come to naught.

Novavax's new CEO is steering with a deft hand. There is hope for this company. It is not enough to support new investments at this time.