Petrobras Q1'23: Strong Performance, Dividends And Possible Buybacks On The Way

Atlas Equity Research
Summary

  • Petrobras reported strong Q1’23 results, beating market expectations.
  • The BoD proposed Q1’23 dividend of US$0.381/share (US$0.762/ADR), sticking to its generous dividend policy.
  • However, changes in the shareholder return policy were hinted, possibly including buybacks.
  • So far, investors’ fears of the Lula’s government impact on Petrobras seem largely exaggerated.
  • Petrobras remains the cheapest oil major by far, presenting an attractive opportunity.

Front view of Petrobras Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Company Main Office in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)(NYSE:PBR.A) has been amongst the most discussed companies, due to its large dividend and the possible radical changes in policy, following the election of Lula as president. The stock has been trading at large discount to its

Petrobras production

Q1'23 production numbers (Petrobras)

Petrobras segment performance

Q1'23 segment performance (Petrobras)

Petrobras debt

Financial debt profile (Petrobras)

Petrobras dividend

Q1'23 dividend proposal (Petrobras)

PBR stock valuation
Focused on value plays, preferably with a near term catalyst and/or improving market conditions. My approach is grounded on the fundamentals of the business, emphasizing its ability to generate cash and withstand unfavorable economic environment.   * Associated with Insight Analytics

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PBR, PBR.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

