Thesis

With the cannabis industry still developing, investment opportunities are abundant. Unfortunately most of the operators in the United States are not profitable, and won't be even after the removal of the 280e tax obligation.

Verano Holdings Corp (OTCQX:VRNOF) is in a position where once the oppressive tax obligation is removed, and they were allowed to pay taxes like a normal company, they become net income positive. I currently rate Verano as a Hold, but this changes to a Buy once rescheduling arrives.

Company Background

Verano Holdings was founded in 2014 by George Archos. They currently operate 14 cultivation facilities and 126 dispensaries in 14 states.

VRNOF National Footprint (Investor Fact Sheet Q1 2023)

The most recent earnings call indicates they achieved over $8M of free cash flow for the quarter, and reiterate their free cash flow guidance of $50M to $75M. They also tightened the range of capital expenditure guidance to $35M to $50M.

Verano Financials

Verano experienced significant revenue growth in 2020 and early 2021, but growth has slowed significantly since then.

VRNOF Quarterly Revenue (By Author)

Gross margins have stabilized out in the high 40's and low 50's, and came in at 47.99% in the most recent quarter. Operating margins appear to have some seasonality; apart from Q1 2021 and Q2 2022, tend to be in the low teens. This most recent quarter's operating margins were at 14.93%. Net margins are suppressed, because of their brutal tax obligation and are consistently negative, and this most recent quarter came in at -3.96%.

VRNOF Quarterly Margins (By Author)

Cash seems to be relatively stable. Total common shares outstanding went from 293.2M in Q1 2021, to 342.3M this most recent quarter. This represents a 16.75% rise.

VRNOF Quarterly Share Count vs. Cash vs. Operating Income (By Author)

Net interest expense is slowly growing. In this most recent quarter, their total debt to quarterly operating income is 21.68x. Dividing this by four to produce an estimate for debt to annual operating income of 5.42x. While not currently alarming, I typically look for companies where this is below 3x.

VRNOF Quarterly Net Interest Expense (By Author)

Total equity has been relatively stagnant over the last several quarters.

VRNOF Quarterly Total Equity (By Author)

Verano's ability to produce attractive return on invested capital values has been limited by its tax obligations.

VRNOF Quarterly Return On Invested Capital (By Author)

Verano stock valuation

As of May 11th 2023, Verano had a market capitalization of $1.10B and was trading for $2.99 per share. With a trailing Price/Sales of 1.21x, a forward Price/Sales of 1.15x, and a forward EV/EBITDA of 4.91x, I view the company as relatively close to fair value. If the 280e tax obligation were removed, and they were allowed to pay taxes like a normal company, Verano would instantly appear undervalued.

VRNOF Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Catalysts

When Biden asked the DHHS to look into rescheduling cannabis, he set in motion the gears of bureaucracy. While I do not know how long it will take for them to make an announcement, when it is made the entire cannabis industry will likely experience another euphoria-driven sector wide rally. More importantly for Verano, their tax obligations will shift to that of a normal company.

Risks

Although unlikely, the DHHS may decide to keep cannabis as a schedule-1 substance. If this happens, the tax relief that Verano and the rest of the cannabis industry is hoping for will not materialize. Sentiment in an already sour sector will dip into new lows, and valuations are likely to follow.

Conclusions

By revenue, Verano is currently the fourth largest cannabis company in the United States. The removal of the 280e tax obligation would leave Verano net income positive. If they didn't have to pay any taxes at all, they would have posted $19.3M in net revenue and had a net margin of 8.50%.

VRNOF Quarterly Revenue Without Taxes (By Author)

This company is only one of several that are poised to do well in the post-rescheduling environment. While they do not currently have attractive financials, I believe they will once the laws change. Because they should have the ability to exit their position for a significant gain during the next sector-wide rally, anyone who wants to buy Verano now places themselves at relatively low risk. Verano even made my list of potential long term winners for the cannabis sector. I have no plans to buy Verano in the immediate future, but when rescheduling arrives I will take a look over my notes on the sector and buy the companies that are likely to thrive in the post-rescheduling environment. Verano will likely be one of the ones I buy into.

