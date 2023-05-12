Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Verano Is Worth Buying Once Rescheduling Arrives

Blake Downer
Summary

  • Verano's gross margins are regularly in the high 40s and low 50s and came in at 47.99% in the most recent quarter.
  • Operating margins tend to be in the low teens; this most recent quarter it was at 14.93%, while net margins came in at -3.96%.
  • With a trailing Price/Sales of 1.21x, a forward Price/Sales of 1.15x, and a forward EV/EBITDA of 4.91x, I view the company as relatively close to fair value.
  • The removal of the 280e tax obligation would leave Verano Holdings' net income positive.
  • I currently rate Verano as a Hold, but this changes to a Buy once rescheduling arrives.

The process of choosing and buying cannabis.

whitebalance.oatt/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

With the cannabis industry still developing, investment opportunities are abundant. Unfortunately most of the operators in the United States are not profitable, and won't be even after the removal of the 280e tax obligation.

Verano

vrnof states

VRNOF National Footprint (Investor Fact Sheet Q1 2023)

vrnof revenue

VRNOF Quarterly Revenue (By Author)

Verano margins

VRNOF Quarterly Margins (By Author)

Verano shares float dilution

VRNOF Quarterly Share Count vs. Cash vs. Operating Income (By Author)

vrnof interest debt

VRNOF Quarterly Net Interest Expense (By Author)

Verano equity

VRNOF Quarterly Total Equity (By Author)

vrnof quarterly roc roic

VRNOF Quarterly Return On Invested Capital (By Author)

vrnof stock valuation

VRNOF Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

vrnof revenue without taxes

VRNOF Quarterly Revenue Without Taxes (By Author)

This article was written by

Blake Downer
I am an Electromechanical Engineer and teach Circuit Analysis for a living. I have been paying attention to markets since the late 1990's. Because I have been obsessed with Game Theory since childhood, I tend to evaluate companies based on the quality and number of edges they have collected vs their peers and how well I expect their strategy to perform in the everchanging meta. I am drawn to innovation, typically have a long timeframe outlook, and am always hunting for potential multibaggers.

